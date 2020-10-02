Meet Leon Suckoo – man who has groomed horses in Jamaica, Puerto Rico and Canada

SRG ( Supreme Racing Guide): When did you start your career as a groom?

LS (Leon Suckoo): I got my groom's licence in 1985 but I have been coming to the racetrack from I was a little boy. I love horses and from a very tender age, and I was not new to the grooming of horses either. I used to groom mules as my father Wilburn did have some mules and I used to look after them. I was living in Newlands, St Catherine, at that time. Since, I got my licence it has been good for me so far, as I have won over 70 races. I have no regrets choosing to be a groom. I am currently working with Gary Subratie and I have three horses under my care, Pharoah It Is, Olde Wharf and a two-year-old.

SRG: Which horse was your first winner?

LS: My first winner was with a horse by the name of Sheldon. He was trained by T Rochester and the distance was 5 ½ furlongs. It was a joy for me when winning my first race. I actually cried that day when I won my first race to show you how I am involved in this game.

SRG: Which is the best horse you have groomed.

LS: The best horse I groomed was Aim to Please trained by Richard Phillips. That horse was a top-class horse and he was easy to groom. I had no problems looking after him.

SRG: Which is the best horse you have seen race at Caymanas Park?

LS: Gold Diver. He won two races on the same day. Gold Diver won his first race in the morning and then won again in the evening. That was a very spectacular achievement.

SRG: Have you ever won a Classic race?

LS: Unfortunately, no, I have not yet won a Classic race but one day I hope to win one. It is a dream of mine which one day I hope to achieve.

SRG: Do you have any international experience?

LS: I went to Puerto Rico with Aim To Please but we didn't win any race there. I spent six weeks in Puerto Rico. I also went to Canada grooming horses. I won 15 races in Canada and I won the top groom award as well. In Canada, some of my top horses were Celtic Change and Super Brad.

SRG: Do you have a favourite owner, trainer and jockey?

LS: Yes, from you are in the racing industry you have people who you look up to. For the owner, it is Michael Bernard, for the trainer, it is Gary Subratie and for the jockey, it is Dane Nelson.

SR: Who influenced your carry the most?

LS: To be very honest, trainer Gary Subratie and owner Michael Bernard. It is the first stable I worked where the trainer and especially the owner treat the grooms very well. Mr Subratie and Mr Bernard not only take care of me but all the grooms in the stable, and I am very grateful for that.

— Compiled by Ruddy Allen