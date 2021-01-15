Meet trainer Gary Griffiths
For over 10 years Gary Griffiths has been conditioning horses at Caymanas Park.
Having been through many ups and downs in this competitive venture, Griffiths is looking forward to a better year especially with his present crop of three-year-olds.
Let's meet trainer Gary Griffiths.
Supreme Racing Guide (SRG): How did you get into horse racing as an occupation?
Gary Griffiths (GG): I came into the racing industry as an owner with trainer Rudolph Hardial. Hardial then made me his assistant so that I could come over to the track regularly and be around the stable area. From there, I entered the trainers' programme and since then, I have been at the track, watching, learning and training. There are no regrets, as I really love what I do as a professional. No regrets at all.
SRG: What year did you graduate to become a trainer?
GG: After doing the course, I graduated in 2007.
SRG: Which horse was your first winner?
GG: My first winner was Moon Dancer ridden by Harriston Lewis. The first win is always important as it gives hope for the future and I can still remember the joy I felt visiting the winners' enclosure for the first time.
SRG: Which is the best horse you have conditioned/owned so far?
GG: I would say Shining Light. That horse was a little dream horse I bought for $200,000 and he went straight to Open Allowance and earned over $3 million in his time. He was a real fighter, who did not know how to give up, a very good race horse to train and I am just happy to have trained him.
SRG: Your longest odds winner?
GG: I won at 99-1 on two different occasions with Alexander Spirit and Azario. Both were delightful moments and are among the many highlights of my career.
SRG: Which is the biggest race you have won so far?
GG: I wouldn't say that I have I won any big race, just a few Overnight Allowance events.
SRG: Which is the best horse you have seen run at Caymanas Park?
GG: Eros. It has to be Eros. I haven't seen any other horse like him. He was a very talented horse who won his races very impressively over varying distances. He also has many track records which is an indication of his class and talent.
SRG: How would you sum up last year's performances by your horses?
GG: It was a horrible year, but I expected that because I have a lot of young horses in my barn and the older horses I have were never really competitive so I just had to take my time and school the young horses.
SRG: What are your expectations for the 2021 racing year?
GG: I would be lying if I didn't say I have big expectations. I have 13 three-year-olds that I am expecting good things from this year and one of those horses, Broken Light at 6-1 was my first winner for the year. So, I am pleased with how things have started so far, and just hoping to continue the trend.
— Compiled by Hurbun Williams
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy