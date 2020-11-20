He wanted to become a jockey but that quest ended quickly for Ian Alexander. With a deep passion for horse racing, Alexander then decided to try his worth as a conditioner of race horses.

Today, meet trainer Ian Alexander.

SUPREME RACING GUIDE: SRG

IAN ALEXANDER: IA

SRG: How did you get into racing?

IA: I am from the area adjacent to Caymanas Park and grew into a youngster who loved the sport of horse racing and embraced the idea of becoming a jockey to win championship. This, however, did not work for me at the time, but I love racing and stayed around gathering information to one day become a trainer instead.

SRG: You are licensed to condition horses for racing, what year did you graduate from the Jamaica Racing Commission Jockeys' Training School programme?

IA: I graduated with the batch of 2017.

SRG: Which horse was your first winner?

IA: My first winner was Unbreakable.

SRG: To date, which of your horses has given you the most success and pleasure?

IA: That would be Princess Statistic.

SRG: Why Princess Statistic?

IA: She is a very technical horse to train and prepare for racing, being a compulsive bleeder. But I have done well enough to be satisfied with the response.

SRG: Who is your favourite trainer?

IA: Champion trainer Anthony Nunes. This was even before he became champion trainer. He once had a heart-to-heart talk with my group of would-be trainers and impressed upon us the importance of conditioning. He pointed out to us that conditioning is very important in preparing our charges. He said that dedication, time and strict attention to horses are major requirements for horses to provide them with any real chance of realising that true potential that may reside within.

SRG: Who is your favourite jockey?

IA: Christopher Mamdeen.

SRG: Which is the best horse you've seen run at Caymanas Park?

IA: I have seen a number of very good runners down through the years but for me, it is The Viceroy.

SRG: You seem to be committed to the Sport of Kings. If so committed, what plans do you have to help to improve the quality of racing at the track for owners, trainers and spectators alike?

IA: That is a Herculean task that has to be met face on as a group seeking a reformation, as was done in the 16-century movement for the reform of abuses in the Catholic church. It is an effort that cannot be achieved by any one trainer as it is a group effort, and we are so divided among ourselves the situation is insurmountable as it stands. As racing now stands, it has to change.

— Hurbun Williams