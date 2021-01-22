HE learnt his trade with the late great conditioner Kenneth “Kiddie” Mattis before joining and graduating from training school, and has since been plying his trade as a trainer of thoroughbred racehorses.

The Supreme Racing Guide invites readers to meet trainer Leroy Tomlinson, the man who won the first two races run in 2021.

SUPREME RACING GUIDE (SRG): How did you get into horse racing as an occupation?

LEROY TOMLINSON (LT): My mother used to work in the stands at Caymanas Park for a while and my father stamped tickets and was also a tractor driver, so that was my introduction to racing. I have been in racing since 1992 when I started as an apprentice and then a groom. Then, I became a trainer.

SRG: What year did you graduate to become a trainer?

LT: Kenneth Mattis was my apprentice master so after serving my time and attending the Jockeys' Training School, I graduated to get my trainer's licence in 2001.

SRG: Which horse was your first winner?

LT: I recorded my first win three weeks after receiving my licence, and that was with a two-year-old horse named Quick Medic ridden by Trevor Simpson. I remember that very well, as winning your first race is always a special occasion.

SRG: Which is the best horse you have conditioned/owned so far?

LT: Cryptocurrency is now the best horse I have trained. A few years ago I would have said Quick Medic but the successes I have had with Cryptocurrency go beyond that so without a doubt, it is Cryptocurrency.

SRG: What were the longest odds that you have won?

LT: That same Cryptocurrency was my longest odds winner as a 24-1 shot. This is one of the many reasons why I rate this horse so much.

SRG: Which was the biggest race you have ever won?

LT: The Abbe Grannum Memorial Cup, which ironically was the first race I won as a trainer with Quick Medic over seven furlongs (1,400 metres).

SRG: Which is the best horse you have seen run at Caymanas Park?

LT: She's A Maneater was impressive in almost all her races. A quality that she possessed, [and] what was missing from the armoury of other great runners at the track, is her versatility. She is an outstanding competitor in events from five furlongs to 12 furlongs. You cannot kill her.

SRG: How would you evaluate last year's performances by your horses?

LT: Last year I only won two races. I lost some races that I think I should have won – not saying the jockeys made mistakes but it just didn't work out for me. So, it wasn't really bad but if I get the horses then I will win with them. If you don't have good horses, you cannot win races.

SRG: What are your expectations for the 2021 race calendar?

LT: I would be lying if I didn't say I have big expectations. The year has started well given the fact that I won the first two races of the calendar – and I believe it is the result of hard work. But like I said, I just hope I get some more horses to train because I only have five horses, and if you don't get the horses to train then you can't win any race. But, you have to think positive and I am thinking about great things this year.