Meet trainer MICHAEL BEECHAM
Trainer Michael Beecham has been around horse racing for a while both as an owner and a trainer. He is one of those horsemen who has invested heavily in his chosen field of endeavour and is one which has developed a deep love for the sport.
Read about his journey and his thoughts on horse racing.
SUPREME RACING GUIDE (SRG): How did you get into horse racing as an occupation?
MICHAEL BEECHAM (MB): My career as a trainer started in 1990, but I was very involved in the sport of horse racing from a long time before. I had a friend who had a horse named Balla Gold, and later that friend also owned It's A Rebel, so I was pretty much into the game long before becoming a trainer. After a while of being around horses and with regular visits to the racetrack, I developed a special liking for horses. I got attached to them and the sport on the whole. I was an assistant to trainer Norman Palmer, and it was from there that everything for me to grow in the sport happened. That was a period in my life l remember well.
SRG: What year did you graduate to become a trainer?
MB: That was in 1994.
SRG: Which horse was your first winner?
MB: My first winner was Smooth Sailing ridden by Vishu Singh over 1,820 metres. The feeling was really good when I won my first race. It was amazing and I will always remember that day.
SRG: Which is the best horse you have conditioned/owned so far?
MB: I would say that Sir Budget is the best horse that I have owned/trained so far in my career. He is talented and he had a lot of guts.
SRG: What's the longest odds that you have won at?
MB: My longest odds winner was with Sir Budget at odds of 52-1. It was a great win by Sir Budget and I was pleased with his performance on that day.
SRG: Which was the biggest race you have ever won?
MB: I have won several races but I think the biggest race I won was an Open Allowance contest, and I have also won Overnight Allowance races as well.
SRG: Which is the best horse you have seen run at Caymanas Park?
MB: I have seen some good horses run here at Caymanas Park. There were Legal Light, Element, Miracle Man, The Viceroy, and Eros – so many good ones, I don't know where to choose from. They were all good horses who were dominant with their performances, including exciting the many racing fans who watched them run.
SRG: How would you sum up last year's performances by your horses?
MB: It was a good year. All the horses came and did what was required of them. It could have been better but no complaints.
SRG: What are your expectations for the 2021 race calendar?
MB: I am pleased with how I have started so far, winning with Dr Banner at odds of 8-1, so I thank God for that, and I am honestly expecting things to be better for me this year.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy