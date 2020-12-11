Meet trainer Rudolph Hardial

He has been around for a while in racing, from a young man growing up close to the racetrack and after becoming a licensed trainer.

He knows the ins and the outs of horse racing and today trainer Rudoph Hardial shares his history and his thoughts on horse racing.

SUPREME RACING GUIDE (SRG): How did you get into horse racing to become a trainer?

RUDOLPH HARDIAL (RH): That was easy. I had three cousins who were jockeys: Devon, Keith and Glenford Royal. So, from a little boy who born and grow up down at Newlands, I was in racing. So much so, that I used to scull school on race days and go to watch my cousins ride and when out of school I would have time to go and learn about horses and their preparation, watching them train and be around the stables to be close to them and care for them.

SRG: What year did you become a trainer?

RH: 1996

SRG: Which horse was your first winner?

RH: Perseus was my first start and he was my first winner.

SRG: Which is the best horse you have trained so far?

RH: Pallas Athena

SRG: Which horse was your longest odds winner?

RH: It was at 96/1 but I do not remember the horse's name. However, I have also won with Sabrina at 80/1. I have also saddled a number of long-shot winners throughout my training career but the 96/1 chance slipped my memory momentarily.

SRG: Which is the best two-year-old have you conditioned?

RH: Liola in the Toyota Cup, where she ran third. I have also won 11, two-year-old races among the cast was Mr Dunn.

SRG: Which the biggest race you've won to date?

RH: The St Catherine Cup with Pallas Athena.

SRG: Which is the best horse you've seen run at Caymanas Park?

RH: There are so many good runners to choose from, but I would say Miracle Man.

SRG: Which trainer do you admire most?

RH: There were and still are many admirable trainers who helped to fortify Caymanas Park as an admirable and profitable racing destination at home and abroad. The late Billy Williams, Ren Gonzales, Philip Feanny and Wayne DaCosta.

SRG: Which of the jockeys do you admire most?

RH: Emilio Rodriquez and George HoSang.

SRG: Any regrets in your chosen career?

RH: No. None.

SRG: What would you like to see taking place in racing to make it a more entertaining and profitable sport?

RH: The sport needs good and loyal owners. Most owners now are small owners who want to become a trainer, so we need owners who can raise the standard of the sport and keep it from becoming a rat race instead of the Sport of Kings. Trainers need owners who can help promote the sport to prosper by providing the best horses for racing, especially the best two-year-old prospects who can help the sport to grow that better yearlings can be produced to raise the overall standard of the sport and place it where it truly belongs.