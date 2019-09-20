Milan derby highlights Serie A as Chelsea, Liverpool lock horns in England

ItalY'S most storied derby lights up the San Siro tomorrow (Saturday, September 21) when bitter rival's AC Milan and Inter Milan face off in what's expected to be a bruising encounter. Then on Sunday, English Premier League leaders Liverpool and the stylish looking Chelsea young guns collide in a mega Sunday shoot-out.

Event # 1

There will be fireworks at the San Siro when local rival's AC and Inter Milan face each other in one of the fiercest derbies in world football. Both teams enter this derby on the back of one-nil wins last weekend with Inter keen to maintain their 100 per cent start to the season, having won their first three games.

Three-straight wins have seen Antonio Conte's side with maximum points so far even though those wins were against Lecce, Cagliari and Udinese, teams that offer little fear to the Italian big guns.

The AC Milan team, on the other hand, has created divided opinion in Italy. Some say they are terrible while others suggest they are just a poor football team this season.

It is true, this is not one of the great AC Milan sides and that was quite evident in their lacklustre performances in the opening three games of the new season — a 0-1 defeat to Udinese on opening day came as a shock to many but beating Brescia and Verona by one-nil margins in their last two games has done little to convince that the team is going to challenge for top honours this season.

Key Stats

AC Milan — 1-0 have been the scoreline in all their games so far this season. They lost their first game 0-1.

Inter Milan— are leading Serie A for the first time in over nine years after winning their first three games of the new season.

Both sides— Both sides have squared off 53 times, with AC Milan winning 22 games while Inter Milan have won 20. However, Inter have won the last two head-to-head meetings including the most recent one on March 17, 2019.

The betting tip. Inter Milan win — with both teams scoring.

Event # 2

Stamford Bridge will be buzzing on Sunday when the Blues welcome League leaders and UEFA champions, Liverpool, for the biggest game in Europe this weekend.

Both teams tasted defeat midweek in the Champions League as Chelsea lost 0-1 at home to Valencia, while Liverpool were beaten away at Napoli for the second year in a row.

Chelsea impressed in their last league game brushing aside Wolves 5-2 with England's rising star Tammy Abrahams scoring a hat-trick, an own goal, and going off injured.

Frank Lampard has shown unwavering faith in his young players so far and despite some tough results, he would've been delighted with the away win at Wolves. Hitting five against a side that has serious European ambitions deserves massive credit; the Blues young charges will be high on confidence when Liverpool come to “The Bridge”.

It doesn't seem like it, but Chelsea haven't lost in the league since the opening game of the season and they have hit the back of the net 11 times in four games since that hammering from Manchester United.

Liverpool came from behind to beat Newcastle 3-1 in their last League game, with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah finding the net to keep their 100 per cent record in the new campaign intact.

The fact that title favourites Manchester City, lost to Norwich last weekend offers massive encouragement for Liverpool to go and beat this young Chelsea team. They will want to lay down the gauntlet to the rest of the league that they are serious about ending their 30-year wait for a league title.

Liverpool are the favourites to win here, however, it will not be as easy as many might think as both sides have played to a draw in four of their last eight meetings. Both teams have been scoring for fun but defensively, Chelsea might be a little suspect and that's where the Reds might have the advantage.

KEY STATS

Chelsea — have scored 23 goals and conceded 11 in their last 10 games.

Liverpool — have scored 24 goals and conceded 14 in their last 10 games

Both Teams — In the last four head-to-head meetings between both sides, each have one win apiece with the other two games ending in 1-1 stalemates.

The betting tip: Liverpool win or draw

JUSTBET ODDS – AC Milan VS. Inter Milan

Saturday, September 21, 2019

Prediction O dds on Prediction O dds Calculation

AC MILAN TO WIN $3.45 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,450

INTER MILAN TO WIN $2.05 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,050

MATCH TO DRAW $3.25 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,250

Odds on the Home Team (Milan) winning the game 1-0 at full time $9.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $9,000

Odds on the Away Team (Inter) winning the game 1-3 at full time $18.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $18,000

Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $5.75 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $11,500

JUSTBET ODDS – Chelsea VS. Liverpool

Sunday, September 22, 2019

Prediction O dds on Prediction O dds Calculation

CHELSEA TO WIN $3.50 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,500

LIVERPOOL TO WIN $1.90 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,900

MATCH TO DRAW $3.70 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,700

Odds on the Home Team (Chelsea) winning the game 3-1 at full time $28.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $28,000

Odds on the Away Team (Liverpool) winning the game 1-3 at full time $14.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $14,000

Odds on the game drawing 3-3 at full time $40.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $40,000