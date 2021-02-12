Money Monster's gate to wire win a testament to patience

Money Monster won his first race for the season from his second start. That victory came in a native-bred four-year-old and upwards (non-winners of four) and an imported four-year-old and upwards (non-winners of three) contest going 6 ½ furlongs (1300 metres) on Sunday, February 7 at Caymanas Park.

Owned and trained by Fitzroy Glispie, and sent off as a 3/1 betting option, the four-year-old bay gelding ridden by Youville Pinnock won the event by three parts of a length in a time of 1:19.3 following splits of 23.2, 47.0, 1:12.3.

Awesome Treasure (Dane Nelson), the even-money favourite, ended in the second slot with Big Big Daddy (Dane Dawkins) third.

In his second effort at four, Money Monster ( Casual Trick – She's Traditional) was off to a quick start darting for the lead which he never relinquished despite the challenges of Awesome Treasure and the up in grade Big Big Daddy.

Having done his homework to get Money Monster in readiness for the occasion, trainer Glispie said in a post-race interview: “ Money Monster is a useful horse, having shown that sign as a two-year-old but unfortunately, he developed certain issues as you can see, and that is why he is sparingly raced. At one stage, I had much doubt that he was not going to make it to the Derby.

“He, however, did and finished fifth. He finished the Derby well, but problems flared up and I took some time out with him to work on his recovery. He came back a few days ago and ran in a 1,500 metres race where he finished fourth. I was not disappointed. He did not perform all that bad so, I went home and did some work with him that was pleasing and I said I am expecting a good performance today from him, and he delivered as was expected. But it was not easy. I spent a lot of time with him trying to get him to the races and, the positive result leaves me happy. I am just going to take it easy with him and see how he develops for further conquests.”