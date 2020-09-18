Money Monster despite issues still showing his talent

Money Monster's encouraging win in the I'msatisfied Trophy feature on Saturday (September 12) brought a sigh of major relief to his breeder, owner and trainer Fitzroy Glispie.

Yet, even after that victory, Glispie said that he is unsure where his charge would go next.

“Two weeks ago, Money Monster came off a six-month break and finished second going 6 ½ furlongs, which left me really pleased with that performance. So, coming back today (Saturday, Sept 12) over the distance of nine furlongs and 25 yards (1820 metres), I expected him to win, and, thankfully, he did.

“I'm not sure where we go from here as he has issues. I will just have to go home and see how he comes out of the race before any forthright decision can be made for his next assignment.

“Yes, he ( Money Monster) shows that he is improving but as I have indicated before, he has issues, but he is a very good horse and as it stands I cannot get to train him as I would like to. But this performance is encouraging,” Glispie said.

Money Monster was the first to show on the lead from the off, carrying the field around the clubhouse turn but he surrendered the lead to Weekend Jazz (Dick Cardenas) and Akeem the Dream (Omar Walker) entering the main track.

The three front-runners were tightly grouped down the backstretch before navigating the half-mile turn when Money Monster surged to the front and continued to extend his lead along the way.

The three-year-old bay gelding responded in deep stretch and powered home to win convincingly over SenCity (Dane Nelson) and Tomohawk (Anthony Thomas).

Money Monster ( Casual Trick – She's Traditional), with Reyan Lewis in the irons, sped to a 3 ¼ lengths victory in smart time of 1:57.0 for the distance.

It was the first time in Money Monster's eighth career starts that he was going two-turns although he has shown that he loves the long races.