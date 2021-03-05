Money Monster scores fighting win

Money Monster , resilient as ever, dug deep in his reserves in the final stride to come up trumps with a neck-length victory in a Native-Bred four-year-old and upwards non-winners of four race. The distance travelled by the contestants was five furlongs round at Caymanas Park on Sunday, February 28.

Sent off as a 4/1 betting option in the field of seven, and ridden by the claiming apprentice Youville Pinnock for the second-consecutive race for owner/trainer/breeder Fitzroy Glispie, the four-year-old gelded son of Casual Trick- She's Traditional by Traditional got up to nab long-time leader, Salvation (5-2), in the final stride at the wire in a time of 1:00.4. Accompanying fractions were 23.2, 46.4. It was the bay gelding's third start since his fifth-placed finish in the Jamaica Derby and the second-consecutive win for the new season that left trainer Glispie hopeful.

“When we spoke on the last occasion, and I mentioned the problems that I faced while trying to get him organised — I had to take my time with him, and I am happy where he is at the moment. He won at 6 1/2-furlongs, then he came back today [Sunday, February 28] and won at five furlongs round. It was not something I expected, but I knew that he was going to run well to be there or thereabouts, and if he did not get stopped or checked, Money Monster was going to go at them, and I am happy that he won. Where does he go from here is a question that I cannot respond to in a positive manner at present?

“I will have to look and see what is his condition coming out of the race before a decision will come up for consideration,” Glispie responded.