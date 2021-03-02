Moneyman cashes in on maiden victory

Grey colt Moneyman, after six career starts, entered the pool of three-year-olds heading towards the Classics following an emphatic win in a native-bred three-year-old maiden condition race over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) on Saturday, February 27 at Caymanas Park.

Sitting behind leader Seven Stars (Trevor Simpson), Moneyman, with Reyan Lewis in the saddle, surged to the front approaching the distance and never looked back. Moneyman carried his gallop well to the finishing line, winning by 2 ½ lengths in a time of 2:02.2.

Sir John, under Omar Walker, came home in second place and Heavenly Glitter (Christopher Mamdeen) was third.

“It was a very encouraging performance from this improving colt,” Gary Lee Sin who was standing in for owner/trainer David Lee Sing said. He continued: “He ( Moneyman) started slowly, as his trainer has just begun to train him, and as you can see, he actually ran green but is now coming into his own and catching the pace of racing from his earlier races, which continue to bring him on.

“He was a burly colt when we acquired him and we were waiting on him patiently to shed some of that bulk. It took patience. For this reason, we had to be patient with him. The ride he received from the jockey helped to bring him on.

“In his earlier races, he was not ridden in the proper way to have him relaxed. He was now relaxed and he delivered. It does show from this performance, with proper handling, he will win more races,” said Lee Sin said.