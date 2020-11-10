Monomoy Girl best among the females in Breeders' Cup Distaff

LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — Monomoy Girl won the US$2-million Distaff for the second time on Saturday (November 7), giving trainer Brad Cox a fourth win of the weekend at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky.

Monomoy Girl won the Distaff as a three-year-old at Churchill Downs in 2018, then missed more than a year of racing after undergoing colic surgery.

She re-established herself at the top with a triumph in the 1 1/8-mile race ahead of Valiance and Dunbar Road.

“It's greatness, she's a champion,” said Cox, who also saddled winners in the Juvenile Fillies Turf and Juvenile on Friday (November 6) and in the Dirt Mile earlier Saturday.

“I'm very proud of her, I thought she was better than ever coming into this, I really, really did and I think she proved that.”

The race for fillies and mares was billed as a showdown between Monomoy Girl and rising star Swiss Skydiver, who this year became just the sixth filly to win the Preakness Stakes.

But Swiss Skydiver stumbled out of the gate and was never a factor.