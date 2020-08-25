More improvement needed by Chennai Express — trainer Howard Jaghai

Despite Chennai Express' s commanding win in a maiden condition race on Saturday (August 22), trainer Howard Jaghai is of the view that more work needs to be done if his bay filly is to be fully effective among her more established peers.

Ridden by Dane Nelson, Chennai Express ( Strikewhileitshot – Lady Madras) easily brushed aside rivals by eight lengths going six-and-a-half furlongs (1,300m). Chennai Express won in a time of 1:21.0.

However, Jaghai said that he had expected more from his charge as great improvement is needed from her for future engagements.

“The win by Chennai Express gave me my 92nd career win as a trainer and I am grateful for everything.

“But for Chennai Express a lot of improvement is required to be more effective. The manner in which she won I expected a better performance from her as she wasn't quickening in the drive but a win is a win.

“Truth be told; we have some work to do with her. Chennai Express will now move on to non-winners of two but as I said there is more homework to be done.

“Hopefully, we can sort Chennai Express out in a manner that she will be able to improve her performances in future races,” Jaghai said.

Chennai Express had no issues when the gates opened for the native-bred three-year-old call.

Chennai Express took over proceedings approaching the five-furlong (1000m) point and never looked back. Cruising along coming into the lane with a safe enough lead on rivals, Nelson didn't ask much of his mount as Chennai Express was well in control of the event and romped home.

Lava Boy (Robert Halledeen) finished in second place, 2 ¼ lengths ahead of Gypsy Jam (Omar Walker).