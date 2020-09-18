Mount up!
Top jockeys seeking their rides in 94th St Leger
The fourth Classic of the compacted 2020 racing season due to the novel coronavirus, the Jamaica St Leger, will be contested on Saturday, September 26, at Caymanas Park.
The St Leger follows the other Classic races namely — the 1000 and 2000 Guineas and the Jamaica Oaks and is run over 10 furlongs (2,000 metres).
At this time 13 horses are left as possible participants in the St Leger with news emanating that Glock, third in the Oaks, will not face Mr Starter when the gates open. There is also the possibility that Tomohawk will be a non-starter.
While the field of St Leger runners has been narrowed down, the anticipated movement of jockeys seeking rides in this Classic race is taking place without much fanfare.
It is already well known that warm ante-post favourite for the St Leger and winner of the 2000 Guineas, Wow Wow, is going to continue enjoying the saddle services of Robert Halledeen.
Trainer of Wow Wow, Gary Subratie, has three other potential starters in the race, Nipster, Olde Wharf and Another Affair.
“ Wow Wow continues with Hallenden, while Nipster will be ridden by apprentice Christopher Mamdeen, and Another Affair by apprentice Raddesh Roman,” Subratie shared with this publication.
It must be noted that Wow Wow is the only horse left standing in the Triple Crown column as 1000 Guineas and Oaks winner Above and Beyond has been retired to stud due to injuries sustained while winning the Oaks. The much sought after and valued Triple Crown series of races include the 1000 or 2000 Guineas, the St Leger and the Jamaica Derby.
The stables of champion trainer Anthony Nunes will be represented by Oneofakind and SenCity. Oneofakind will be piloted by leading jockey Dane Nelson and SenCity by Orlando Foster.
Mahogany, seen by most pundits as the only serious challenger to the chances of Wow Wow in the St Leger goes with six-time champion jockey Omar Walker in the pigskin. Walker replaces Dane Dawkins who rode the Ian Parsard trainee Mahogany to a close second behind Wow Wow in the one-mile (1,600 metres) 2000 Guineas.
Parsard's other St Leger starter, Double Crown, has Dick Cardenas aboard.
From the shed row of former champion trainer Wayne DaCosta comes the improving King Arthur, recent maiden winner Sweet Toppins and possibly Tomohawk.
“Anthony Thomas will ride King Arthur in the St Leger and Phillip Parchment takes the leg up on Sweet Toppins.
“At this time a decision has not been taken as to whether or not Tomohawk is going to start. That is a wait and see decision right now,” DaCosta said.
The possible starters in the St Leger are listed below:
HORSES WGT TRAINERS
Double Crown 57.0 kg Ian Parsard
Green Gold Rush 57.0 kg Phillip Elliott
King Arthur 57.0 kg Wayne DaCosta
Mahogany 57.0 kg Ian Parsard
Nipster 57.0 kg Gary Subratie
Olde Wharf 57.0 kg Gary Subratie
Oneofakind 57.0 kg Anthony Nunes
Pharoah It Is 57.0 kg Gary Subratie
Tomohawk 57.0 kg Wayne DaCosta
Wow Wow 57.0 kg Gary Subratie
Another Affair 55.0 kg Gary Subratie
SenCity 55.0 kg Anthony Nunes
Sweet Toppins 55.0 kg Wayne DaCosta
