Moving from the straight to the round suits

Solid Approach opened her winning account on local soil in a Restricted Allowance II call for native-bred three-year-old-non-winners of two and imported three-year-old maidens.

That first win by Solid Approach came on Saturday last at Caymanas Park after she finished third three weeks ago.

An imported chestnut filly trained by Gary Crawford for owners Baddal's Syndicate, Solid Approach was sent off as a 5/1 shot and was ridden by Robert Halledeen. Solid Approach won the Caribbean Choice Sweepstakes Trophy event by 1 1/4 lengths in a time of 1:07.1 seconds with fractions of 23.0 and 45.4. The lone imported in the seven-horse field, Solid Approach also pocketed the significant share of the $900,000 purse on offer.

K D Rocket ridden by Anthony Thomas finished second with Loose Ball —Paul Francis up— was good enough for third. The 1-5 odds on favourite, MR LFCH, was a no show in the event.

“She is a good horse, and a good horse is not hard to train, so it was a victory that was never in doubt. It was not a surprise for us at the stables as Solid Approach trained well coming into the race. She ran the last time out of the straight, but she does not like the straight, and now she got on the round course and showed how much she enjoyed it with a good victory,” Crawford said.

He added: “With this win, we have to go to non-winners of three. This after winning just one race, making her a maiden running against winners today (Saturday). Solid Approach is an imported horse, and that is the reason why non-winners of three is her next move,” Crawford explained.“