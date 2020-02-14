MR LFCH impresses on debut
MR LFCH , a three-year-old chestnut colt by Western Classic – First Edition by Law of the Sea , made a promising debut riding the bends on Saturday last (February 8) at Caymanas Park.
MR LFCH won Division I of a Maiden Condition event for native-bred three-year-olds. He immediately drew attention to his possible potential, winning the event over six furlongs (1,200 metres) by 7 1/2 lengths in a time of 1:13.2.
Ridden by veteran jockey Ian “Dolly Baby” Spence for trainer Philip Feanny, MR LFCH, owned by the US Syndicate, broke sharply and bided his time until reaching the half-mile. It was then he went about his business, leaving his nine rivals to fight for the minor shares.
Versatile Vision, ridden by Simon Husbands, finished best of the lot for second while Diamond League with Omar Walker finished third.
“ MR LFCH ran just as I expected. He is a horse who likes to take off in his exercise gallops and then relax. But sometimes when he gets too relaxed, he begins to idle, and that is not good. Once you keep him up to his work, he will respond and work all day,” jockey Spence shared.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy