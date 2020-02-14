MR LFCH impresses on debut

MR LFCH , a three-year-old chestnut colt by Western Classic – First Edition by Law of the Sea , made a promising debut riding the bends on Saturday last (February 8) at Caymanas Park.

MR LFCH won Division I of a Maiden Condition event for native-bred three-year-olds. He immediately drew attention to his possible potential, winning the event over six furlongs (1,200 metres) by 7 1/2 lengths in a time of 1:13.2.

Ridden by veteran jockey Ian “Dolly Baby” Spence for trainer Philip Feanny, MR LFCH, owned by the US Syndicate, broke sharply and bided his time until reaching the half-mile. It was then he went about his business, leaving his nine rivals to fight for the minor shares.

Versatile Vision, ridden by Simon Husbands, finished best of the lot for second while Diamond League with Omar Walker finished third.

“ MR LFCH ran just as I expected. He is a horse who likes to take off in his exercise gallops and then relax. But sometimes when he gets too relaxed, he begins to idle, and that is not good. Once you keep him up to his work, he will respond and work all day,” jockey Spence shared.