Muslim teenager makes racing history at UK's Goodwood
LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Teenager Khadijah Mellah created history on Thursday last (August 1, becoming the first Muslim woman to ride in a British race.
Wearing a hijab under her helmet the 18-year-old enjoyed a fairy-tale debut, steering Haverland to victory in the Magnolia Cup just three months after first sitting on a racehorse.
“There are no words to describe it. I can't believe it, to be fair,” she told RacingTV after being declared the winner of the charity event following a lengthy photo finish.
“Ambitious women can make it and that is what I want to represent. I've had so much support and I can't wait to see other stories of other women doing the same and getting into the industry.”
Mellah is a seven-year veteran of the Ebony Horse Club, a charity and community riding centre in Brixton in London overlooked by tower blocks on one side and a railway line on the other.
Speaking before writing her name in racing folklore she said: “There's quite a stereotype around Muslim girls and them not being able to follow their sporting passions and dreams.
“I want to be a role model to anyone who wants to do something that they wouldn't initially believe was in their comfort zone, and allow people to follow their aspirations and dreams.”
In September her focus is set to switch from the racecourse to university and a mechanical engineering degree.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy