My horses are fit and raring to go – Anthony Nunes

DESPI TE the recent shutdown of operations at Caymanas Park champion trainer Anthony “Baba” Nunes says his barn is still in full flight, and his horses are ready to race on Saturday.

Racing returns on Saturday next (June 20), after a three-month suspension due to COVID-19.

“What was difficult is when you don't know when races are going to start. You don't know how to train the horses,” Nunes told The Supreme Racing Guide.

“You try to give them [horses] some maintenance work to at least keep their fitness level but it is difficult because horses are flesh and blood, much like humans.

“They [horses] peak to a certain level of fitness and then if you don't race-train during that period they tend to come down.

“Some of them have come off that peak, and then there are others that have to come up to their peak. As a result, we will have enough horses ready to run on opening day, the second day, the third day and the fourth day, and so on. So far, everybody is alright,” the champion trainer continued.

As to his horses' participation in the delayed Classic series of races, Nunes said his best shot is with the filly Above and Beyond in the 1000 Guineas.

“I only have one Classic-potential horse, and that's Above and Beyond in the filly's section. Above and Beyond is doing very well; she is happy and looks like she has improved in the mornings, and we look forward to racing her.

“In the colts section the delay has helped Royal Approach, who broke his maiden in November of last year. He had chipped a bone in his back joint, his ankle, and we did the surgery.

“So it [the break in racing] has given him the opportunity to recover from the surgery, and we are getting to race him, all being well, in the first two race days, and hopefully he will improve and catch the Classics,” said Nunes.