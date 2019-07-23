My Super Girl overcoming her problems

Despite being plagued with a lot of health issues over the years, four-year-old chestnut filly My Super Girl continues to find a way of winning.

The Philip Feanny trainee, running at the Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance level for the first time on Wednesday, July 17 showed true grit and determination when rallying to beat rivals by 1 ½ lengths in a three-year-old and upwards event over 5 ½ furlongs.

My Super Girl clocked an impressive time of 1:06.0, setting splits of 23.2 and 46.2 in registering her second consecutive win.

“Job well done, she (My Super Girl) is a filly that has serious problems and she has been living with them and performing. Most of the issues she faces are with her legs.

“We saddled her around the back today (Wednesday, July 17) and sometimes we have to do so at the stables because she is a flipper and if we do that she is OK and if not, she probably wouldn't race,” Feanny said in a post-race interview and continued, “I think she has one or two more in her.”

Jockey Oneil Mullings got My Super Girl out of the starting gates in good order and assumed an early lead over Honey Ryda (Odeen Edwards) and My Sister (Christopher Mamdeen).

My Super Girl upped the tempo navigating the half mile turn but was quickly challenged by My Sister approaching the stretch drive. Turning for home, side by side, My Sister pointed on My Super Girl in deep stretch and with the latter refusing to throw in the towel, the battle for control developed in earnest.

Mullings, however, kept his mount well-balanced on the inside rails and My Super Girl found extra and came away with the win. My Sister was second and Lottery Ticket (Omar Walker) third.

My Super Girl is owned by 2 PENYU and was bred by Hermine and Leisha Metcalfe.