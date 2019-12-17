My Time Now off the mark

Making only his third career start and wearing blinkers for the second time, the Carlton Watson-owned bay colt My Time Now (Casual Trick – Bella In Bloom) came off the pace to win his maiden. The event was the $900,000 Andrew HB Aguilar Memorial Cup co-feature on the 10-race programme at Caymanas Park on Saturday (December 7).

Breaking from post position 12 in the 14-horse field with Omar Walker in the saddle for trainer Wayne DaCosta, My Time Now settled in mid-pack, stalking the leaders as Miss Gabbidon (Anthony Thomas) led over The Monster (Phillip Parchment), Lord of Ajahlon (Kerry-Gayl Robinson) and Run Jaya Run (Kiaman McGregor) through fractions 24.1 for the opening quarter-mile with the half-mile in 47.2. The six-furlong split was recorded at 1:13.0.

Leaving the three-furlong point, Miss Gabbidon tried to slip the field as My Time Now began to make a run at the on the outside of runners.

It was at this stage of the contest that the legs o f The Monster went under causing three other horses and their riders to fall. Luckily none of the four jockeys who fell, Parchment, Shane Ellis, Oneil Mullings and Christopher Mamdeen were seriously injured.

Grabbing the lead approaching the final bend, My Time Now began to open up on the field at the top of the lane and scooted home to win by 2 ½ lengths in the maiden special weight event for native-bred two-year-olds.

Sencity (Aaron Chatrie) came from nowhere to finish in second place, while first-time runner XY Soul, who had missed the break, came through for third place under Trevor Simpson. The winning time for the one mile (1,600m) event was 1:42.3.