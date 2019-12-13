NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE – Big teams have easy weekend assignments

We are well into the home stretch of the NFL regular season and the cream has already risen to the top.

The defending champions New England Patriots, after a blistering start to the year, are appearing very 'human' in recent weeks and now sit at 10-3 along with the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks.

At the top of the food chain are the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers (at 11-2) who may very well be representing their respective Conferences in Super Bowl LIV come February 2, 2020.

Last week, several top-tier teams met and none of the outcomes were surprising as the games were expected to be close and could have gone either way.

The Saints and 49ers provided a battle of the ages in a very entertaining contest that finished 48-46 in favour of San Francisco.

The Patriots faced the Kansas City Chiefs in a defensive battle with the defending champions suffering a narrow 23-16 defeat.

While the Los Angeles Rams took on the Seahawks and went on to achieve a resounding 28-12 victory and hand Seattle their third loss this season.

With only three weeks to go before the end of the regular season, the main contenders have already booked their spot in the play-offs but there is still room to jostle for positioning. This weekend, the top teams should find the going a bit easier with their respective opposition posing less of a challenge.

The Packers (10-3) welcome the Chicago Bears (7-6) into Lambeau Field on Sunday and must be confident in improving their record by the time this contest is over. The teams had a defensive encounter in early September when Green Bay emerged 10-3 winners, but the Packers' offence has improved as the season progressed while the Bears have found scoring somewhat of a challenge. Expect a Packers win.

The Patriots (10-3) visit the lowly Cincinnati Bengals (1-12) this weekend and, despite having offensive challenges in recent weeks, they should find this hurdle easy to overcome.

The Bengals currently rank last (or very near to) in every statistical category this season and were beaten by an average of 39 points in their last two meeting with the Patriots. This should be a no-brainer.

The Chiefs (9-4) host the Denver Broncos (5-8) at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday afternoon in possibly their easiest contest of the season.

Fresh off their victory over the Patriots last Sunday, the Chiefs are ready to confidently face a battered Broncos defence and are expected to provide the home crowd with a lot to cheer for – this one should be over early.

The 49ers (11-2) are hosting a struggling Atlanta Falcons (4-9) team that have had very little to smile about this year. Their last meeting was in December 2016 when the Falcons registered a lopsided 41-13 victory but that was a whole lifetime ago and the 49ers have come a long way since then.

The 49ers are coming off a statement victory over the Saints and the Falcons defeated one of their division rivals (Carolina Panthers) last week, so confidence will be high on both sides. Consistency should make the difference and that has been the mantra for the 49ers this year. Standout San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman misses this game due to injury, but their defence has enough depth to render that a non-factor. Another early result is expected.

The Saints (10-3) are at home against the Indianapolis Colts (6-7) on Monday night and, after scoring 46 points in a loss last week, should need less than that in this game. The Colts have lost their last three contests against the Saints and have shown no indication that this will be any different. This New Orleans team is hungry for a win and the Colts could not have met them at a worst time. This should be a walkover.

