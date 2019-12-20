NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE: Quarterback Drew Brees rewriting the record books

The results of the games in week 15 of the NFL regular season ran true to form, except for the Cleveland Browns losing to the Arizona Cardinals 24-38 and the San Francisco 49ers tasting defeat for the third time this year at the hands on the Atlanta Falcons (22-29).

The Baltimore Ravens, with MVP-elect Lamar Jackson at the helm, ran over the New York Jets 42-21 last week Thursday, the New England Patriots beat down the Cincinnati Bengals 34-13 early last Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings embarrassed the Los Angeles Chargers 39-10 that same night, and the New Orleans Saints won 34-7 in a record-breaking show against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night.

There were a number of notable performances but none more so than that of Saints' quarterback (QB) Drew Brees who produced a near-flawless performance. He entered the game ranked third in the NFL's all-time career touchdown pass record, trailing only Peyton Manning (539) and Tom Brady (538), and ended the night with not only 541 career touchdowns but also the best-ever completion percentage in an NFL game.

Brees completed 29 of 30 pass attempts for a 96.7 completion percentage, topping the 96.6 per cent set last season by Los Angeles Chargers' QB Philip Rivers. The 29 completed passes include his last 22 pass attempts, which is also an NFL record for number of consecutive completed passes in a game. Additionally, he has led the NFL in overall completion percentage six times, which includes this and the past two seasons. He has also led the NFL in passing yards seven times and touchdown passes on four different occasions.

Brees has five of the top 10 most prolific passing seasons in NFL history, and his 5,476 passing yards in 2011 was the single season record before Peyton Manning topped it by a single yard in 2013. He currently holds (or shares) 29 of the league's records and at 40 years young, does not appear to be stopping any time soon.

Brees was injured in week 2 earlier this year and missed the next five games in which Teddy Bridgewater substituted and registered a perfect win record in his tenure. He required three touchdowns (ended with four) entering the game on Monday to pass Manning and, had it not been for his injury, this story would have been written much earlier.

The Saints now have an 11-3 record (along with the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 493rs) and visit the Tennessee Titans (8-6) this Sunday for a tougher challenge than they faced on Monday. However, there should be no let-up from this team that, arguably, should have been in the last Super Bowl. The Saints now have 11 wins for the third-straight year, and it is hard to bet against them not getting to 12 this Sunday.

There are three games slated for Saturday and the late game between the 49ers (11-3) and the Los Angeles Rams (8-6) should be the highlight. Both teams are coming off disappointing losses and are looking to rebound. The Rams won both encounters last year but lost this year's first matchup to an overall better team. Expect a dogfight, but the 49ers have been a more superior all-round team than the Rams this year and should prevail.

The Dallas Cowboys (7-7), coming off their 44-21 mauling of the Rams last Sunday, will visit Lincoln Financial Field this Sunday afternoon to challenge the Philadelphia Eagles (7-7) in a fight for the National Football Conference (NFC) East Division. The Cowboys won the two meetings last season and thoroughly outclassed this opponent in October to take the first leg. These teams have equal (win-loss) records going in, but the net points (points-for minus points-against) is where there is a glaring difference — the Cowboys at 90 and the Eagles at 6.

All things considered, the Cowboys should easily come away with a win, but the Eagles are desperate and still dangerous (especially playing at home). An upset may be in the making.

The big game for Week 16 renews the NFC North Division rivalry between the Minnesota Vikings (10-4) and the Green Bay Packers (11-3) on Monday night. The last few games between these teams have been hard-fought, defensive battles, but the Packers are 4-0 thus far in Division games, having won those four games by a combined 21 points.

Green Bay's future Hall of Fame QB Aaron Rodgers will play his 180th career game on Monday of which 21 have been against the Vikings, where he is 12-8-1 with 5,259 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. This one is for Division bragging rights in which Rodgers should produce another career night and come away with another impressive win in the cold winds of Minnesota.

Date Time Event Equal 1 2

21/12/2019 13:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans 6.80 2.06 1.80

16:30 New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills 6.00 1.37 3.25

20:15 San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams 6.40 1.34 3.40

22/12/2019 13:00 Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 6.40 1.31 3.60

13:00 Washington Redskins vs. New York Giants 6.20 1.79 2.08

13:00 Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints 2.04 1.82

13:00 Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals 6.40 1.92 1.92

13:00 New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 6.00 2.39 1.61

13:00 Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens 6.60 4.70 1.21

13:00 Indianapolis Colts vs. Carolina Panthers 1.37 3.25

16:05 Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions 5.80 1.32 3.55

16:05 Los Angeles Chargers vs. Oakland Raiders 6.40 1.39 3.15

16:25 Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals 6.60 1.24 4.30

16:25 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys 6.40 2.19 1.72

20:20 Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs 6.20 2.80 1.46

23/12.2019 20:15 Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers TBA TBA TBA

*Betting odds, limits and handicaps are subject to change