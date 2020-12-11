NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE: Steelers suffer their first defeat — now 11-1

The return of professional sports in the early summer of this year saw restrictions and measures aligned to the protocols dictated by the onslaught of the novel coronavirus pandemic. While the whole gamut of sports returned (gradually), the silence created by the absence of fans was deafening.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) completed its season in a bubble and, with the silence, the proximity of players to microphones provided for never-before-broadcasted, on-court audio. The absence of fans also allowed for camera angles never-before-seen but, for the sports enthusiast, the feedback from the audience was a missing ingredient.

The National Football League (NFL) started with empty stadia in September then some teams allowed for limited occupancy as the season progressed.

In early October, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) decided to allow spectators back into matches in the Champions League and its other club and international competitions “at a maximum of 30 per cent” of capacity.

The Premier League has welcomed the return of fans in “small numbers”, but it hopes to work with the Government to increase this to more “substantial levels” to stop clubs operating “at a financial loss”. Considering Britain's 'first-to-market' this week with a COVID-19 vaccine, English football could be the first to see a significant swell in allowed occupancy.

The NFL has seen its fair share of COVID-19-related issues and the 2020-21 NBA season is slated to begin on December 22 (with preseason starting tonight).

The NFL has had to deal with rescheduling of games due to 'breakouts' and/or quarantines but, depending on individual state restrictions, limited number of spectators have been allowed in some games.

The NBA and NBA players' union have agreed to play a 72-game (bubble-less) season with the plan to entertain 25-50 per cent capacity in arenas (state restrictions allowing) with masks and physical distancing protocols in effect. Hopefully, rescheduling will not become a major issue as, unlike the flexibility of the NFL (regular games days are Sunday, Monday and Thursday only), NBA games are scheduled for every day of the week — We will have to wait and see what happens.

Meanwhile, speaking of rescheduling, the Pittsburgh Steelers played their postponed game against the Washington Football Team on Monday and registered the only blemish on their record this season. Washington, part of the NFL-worst, National Football Conference (NFC) East Division, shocked the previously unbeaten Steelers in the evening's opener and stopped the run of luck that Pittsburgh has been riding for the past few weeks.

The Steelers opened a 14-point, second-quarter lead and appeared to be on their way to an anticipated blowout, but it was not to be. The Washington defense stiffened, allowing only a field goal late in the fourth quarter to humble their opponents with a 23-17 score line. Washington may not make the play-offs, especially after the chokehold, division rivals New York Giants put on the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday (winning 17-12), but the victory may have been just as satisfying.

The Steelers (11-1) will travel across the state boundary this weekend to tackle the surging Buffalo Bills (9-3) on Sunday night. The Bills have won five of their last six games including a 34-24 defeat over the San Francisco 49ers in the second game last Monday night.

Due to rescheduling (influenced by pandemic protocols), the Steelers will be playing their third game in 12 days and, following both games on Monday, the Bills enter the weekend as slight JustBet favourites. The Bills are also coming off a short week, but they are 5-1 at home this season and have a young gunslinger at QB in Josh Allen.

Allen played (arguably) the best game of his short career (375 passing yards with 4 touchdowns) and should be stoked entering this encounter. Pittsburgh has allowed the least passing yards per game in the NFL, but Allen has proven himself worthy of the challenge and could shred the Steelers secondary especially with star defenders Devin Bush and Bud Dupree lost for the season.

The Bills boast a pass rush that has seen many QBs backpedalling this year and mobility has never been Ben Roethlisberger's strong suit. The Steelers are the big story this season but, if they can't mop up those dropped passes and other unforced errors, they may be in for another unwelcomed surprise— Look for Allen to use his rifle-arm to outscore the Steelers and register their second defeat this season.

