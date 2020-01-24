New Barcelona coach seeks second consecutive win

After witnessing one of the more exciting derby matches last weekend between Liverpool and Manchester United, football fans are now turning their attention to Spain. La Liga is where Valencia and Barcelona meet with the latter's new Coach Quique Setien is sure to come under intense scrutiny.

Event # 1 — Spanish La Liga — Valencia vs Barcelona

All eyes will be on the Estadio de Mestalla when Valencia and Barcelona square off against each other in the big matchup of this weekend.

Valencia had glaring problems at the back in a 1-4 loss to Mallorca in their last game. It was a horror show by Valencia as they found themselves 0-3 down in the first half, then went down a man early in the second half to allow Mallorca a rare win this season. That loss hurt, but Valencia are still in good form as that loss was their first in the league since November 23.

Barcelona failed to impress in their last fixture. Still, thanks to a goal from the little genius, Leo Messi, the defending champions were able to scrape past a plucky Granada side to give new Catalan boss, Quique Setien, a winning start to his reign.

The new Barcelona coach will be looking to make it two wins from two starts as he takes his team to face a Valencia team that have suffered back-to-back defeats.

The Catalans will take heart from the fact that they have enjoyed an excellent record against Valencia in recent seasons.

Los Che last beat Barcelona in La Liga back in February 2014. That defeat was at the Nou Camp, but Barcelona are unbeaten against Valencia at their Mestalla Stadium since 2017.

Key Stats

Valencia — beat Barcelona 2-1 in last season's Copa del Rey final, but have only triumphed in one of their previous four games in La Liga.

Barcelona — defeated Valencia 5-2 when both sides met earlier this season at the Nou Camp.

Both sides — in their last 10 head-to-head games, Barcelona have six wins with Valencia winning one with the other three ending in draws.

The betting tip. Barcelona win.

Event # 2 – Italian Serie A – Roma vs Lazio

There will be fireworks when Roma and Lazio — two bitter Rome rivals — face each other in the Derby della Capitale on Sunday in Italy's standout game on the weekend.

Lazio steamrolled Sampdoria 5-1 in their last league game, and with that win they kept their hopes of winning the league alive. Top marksman, Ciro Immobile once again showed just how deadly he is in front of goal by scoring a hat-trick, and no doubt, he will be the danger man once again in the Rome derby.

The Giallorossi, Roma, on the other hand, were equally impressive beating Genoa 3-1 on the road. With that win they retained their top-four status in the table. Veteran striker, Edin Dzeko, scored his eighth goal of the season in that victory, which makes this encounter such a mouth-watering affair as Serie A's two in-form strikers are ready to showcase their talent in Rome.

Both teams are flying high in Serie A with Roma third and Lazio fourth respectively.

The Derby della Capitale is the local football derby between the two biggest teams in the capital of Italy, Rome. The two teams share the same stadium, Stadio Olimpico, which has seen riots when these two sides meet as fans view this match as the battle to represent the city of Rome in the rest of Italy. The away team for this match, Lazio, have been on fire in the league lately, having gone unbeaten in their last 14 games. They have been very impressive on the road, winning their last five games. There is local pride at stake here, as these two sides are neighbours, so expect plenty of passion from both players and fans alike.

Key Stats

Roma — have won 11 while losing four of their last 20 league games. While at home they have five wins, two draws, and three defeats so far this season.

Lazio — have won 14 of their last 16 games, scoring 17 goals during that run.

Both Teams — when both sides met earlier this season the game ended 1-1. While in their last 10 head-to-head encounters, Roma have five wins, Lazio three wins and two ended in draws. Six of these games ended with three goals or more, with four games having two goals or less.

The betting tip: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals.

JUSTBET ODDS – Valencia vs Barcelona

Saturday, January 25, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

VALANCIA TO WIN $4.90 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,900

BARCELONA TO WIN $1.63 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,630

MATCH TO DRAW $4.40 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,400

Odds on the Home Team (Valencia) $29.00 which means a $1,000 bet would pay $29,000

winning the game 2-0 at full time

Odds on the Away Team (Barca) $19.00 which means a $1,000 bet would pay $19,000

winning the game 1-4 at full time

Odds on the game drawing 3-3 at full time $45.00 which means a $1,000 bet would pay $45,000

JUSTBET ODDS – Roma vs Lazio

Sunday, January 26, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

ROMA TO WIN $2.70 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,700

LAZIO TO WIN $2.44 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,440

MATCH TO DRAW $3.70 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,700

Odds on the Home Team (Roma) $50.00 which means a $1,000 bet would pay $50,000

winning the game 4-2 at full time

Odds on the Away Team (Lazio) $19.00 which means a $1,000 bet would pay $19,000

winning the game 2-3 at full time

Odds on the game drawing 3-3 at full time $30.00 which means a $1,000 bet would pay $30,000