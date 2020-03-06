THE regulatory body of racing on the island, the Jamaica Racing Commission (JRC), has made several rule changes pertaining to the claiming of horses at Caymanas Park.

These new rules become effective on April 1, 2020.

While the changes give more protection to trainers and owners who are claiming horses and are straightforward, one new change is already causing a bit of concern.

Rule 92D (iii) states that a claim can be voided if a request is made in writing by the claiming owner or trainer up to one hour after a race is declared official if the horse claimed is a starter and is declared lame or unsound after the race.

One concern given by a prominent claiming trainer is that Rule 92D (iii) is incomplete.

“It is fully understood that you have to put in writing one hour after a race is declared official if the horse claimed is a starter and is declared lame or unsound after the race.

“The question now is — what happens if the horse claimed is a starter and dies? The rule in question only speaks to a horse who is claimed is a starter and is declared lame or unsound one hour after the race.

“I believe the rule comes up short,” the trainer offered.

He then added: “There is a rule which states that a claim is made void when a horse which is claimed dies on the racetrack or suffers an injury which requires the euthanasia of the horse as determined by the commission's or track veterinarian while the horse is on the racetrack for, or resulting in the race from which the horse is claimed does not finish the race and is vanned-off the track at the direction of the commission's or track veterinarian.” Based on what I have been told, there is nothing in the rules speaking to when a horse dies within an hour after a race has been declared official.

The new claiming rules are published below.

6. RULE 92 D: Claims are irrevocable and are at the risk of the claimant. Title to a claimed horse shall be vested in the successful claimant from the time when the horse enters the saddling ring for the race and the said claimant shall then become the owner of the horse subject only to the following:

i - A claim shall be voided if a horse is a starter as determined by the Stewards of the meeting and the horse dies on the racetrack;

or suffers an injury which requires the euthanasia of the horse as determined by the commission's or track veterinarian while the horse is on the racetrack for or resulting in the race from which the horse is claimed; does not finish the race and is vanned-off the track at the direction of the commission's or track veterinarian;

ii - A claim shall be voided if a horse is declared a non-starter at any time after the horse enters the saddling enclosure or the racetrack up to a point immediately before the start of the race as determined by the commission's or track veterinarian;

iii - A claim may be voided by the Stewards provided that the new owner or the trainer making the claim on behalf of the new owner makes such a request in writing to the Stewards during the period of one (1) hour after the race is made official where the horse claimed is a starter and is determined by the commission's veterinarian to be lame or unsound after the race.

A claimed horse shall run in the interest of and for the account of the owner from which claimed.”

8. NEW RULE 86 B: Not more than two (2) claims may be made by the same trainer in any race provided that the claims are not for the same horse.