NFL: Dallas Cowboys after telling victory face champions New England Patriots

Week 11 of the NFL Regular Season saw all the JustBet favourites emerge winners with many winning by 10 or more points.

The victories by the Baltimore Ravens over the Houston Texans (41-7) and the Dallas Cowboys over the Detroit Lions (35-17) were particularly impressive.

The Ravens, with quarterback (QB) Lamar Jackson at the helm, demolished the Texans in a one-sided game where the losers only managed points in the fourth quarter when the game was done and dusted.

While the Baltimore defence deserves the credit for stymieing the Houston offense, Jackson, who has been consistent and efficient all season, completed 70.8 per cent of his passes for 222 yards, four touchdowns, no interceptions, and a 139.2 passer rating in addition to rushing for 86 yards on nine attempts — placing him squarely in the MVP discussions.

With the added confidence of being the only team to take down the defending champions (so far) this year, the Ravens (8-2) visit the Los Angeles Rams (6-4) next Monday night in prime time. The Rams look a far cry from the team that entered the last Super Bowl with seemingly limitless promise and appear to be floundering with each passing week. They managed to get by the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears in the last two weeks but did so with some experts questioning their calibre — they should find it difficult against the Ravens, even while playing on home turf.

The Cowboys had more of a challenge on their hands against the Lions last Sunday. The Lions provided steady scoring throughout all quarters but a 21-point scoring flurry by the Cowboys in the second quarter provided a comfortable enough cushion and the Dallas defence did the rest.

Dallas QB Dak Prescott exploded for 444 yards and three touchdowns, while also contributing 18 rushing yards on six carries — his name is also included in the MVP whispers.

Prescott leads the Dallas (6-4) contingent into Gillette Stadium to tackle the New England Patriots (9-1) late Sunday afternoon in one of the feature matchups of the weekend.

Dallas have failed to beat New England in their last three attempts, but their last meeting was in October of 2015 and a lot has happened since then.

The Cowboys enter the game as JustBet six-point underdogs and may find this hurdle a little difficult to overcome, especially in the Patriots' house.

The other feature game this weekend takes place on Sunday night between the Green Bay Packers (8-2) and San Francisco 49ers (9-1) at Levi's Stadium.

The Packers have been victorious in their last three matchups against the 49ers, but these are not the same teams that last met in October of 2018. The 49ers are possibly the best overall performing team in the league this year, but their opposition, so far, have been 'questionable'.

San Francisco has more than doubled their win total from last season despite coming into the year with the 11th hardest schedule. They capitalised on games with the Cincinnati Bengals (0-10), Arizona Cardinals (3-7) and Washington Redskins (1-9) in the first half of the season.

However, the 49ers have an uphill battle to finish the year. Their last six games (including this weekend) are with the Green Bay Packers (8-2), Baltimore Ravens (8-2), New Orleans Saints (8-2), Los Angeles Rams (6-4) and Seattle Seahawks (8-2) (the only team to beat them this season) — a very daunting task indeed.

The Packers are three-point JustBet underdogs entering the game and should be savouring their chances.

The 49ers boast the leagues second-best ranking in both rushing offense and overall defence, but Packers' QB Aaron Rodgers has proven to be the great equaliser time and time again. This one is difficult to call but, with a guaranteed future Hall of Famer (Rodgers) and the ball in his hand, it's hard to bet against the Packers.

DATE TIME HOME TEAM AWAY TEAM MAIN MATCH BETS

MONEY LINE FINAL WITH HC UNDER/OVER TOTAL POINTS

1 2 HC 1 2 UNDER LINE OVER

24/11/19 13:00 ATL FALCONS TB BUCCANEERS 1.45 2.55 A4.5 1.87 1.83 1.87 52.5 1.83

BUF BILLS DEN BRONCOS 1.35 2.90 A5.5 1.83 1.87 1.87 36.5 1.83

CHI BEARS NY GIANTS 1.28 3.30 A6.5 1.80 1.90 1.90 40.5 1.80

CIN BENGALS PIT STEELERS 3.30 1.28 H6.5 1.87 1.83 1.85 39.5 1.85

CLE BROWNS MIA DOLPHINS 1.14 4.90 A10.5 1.85 1.85 1.87 44.5 1.83

NO SAINTS CAR PANTHERS 1.20 4.00 A9.5 1.85 1.85 1.80 47.5 1.90

NY JETS OAK RAIDERS 2.35 1.52 H3.5 1.83 1.87 1.90 46.5 1.80

PHI EAGLES SEA SEAHAWKS 1.72 2.00 A2.5 1.87 1.83 1.83 49.5 1.87

WAS REDSKINS DET LIONS 2.30 1.55 H3.5 1.75 1.95 1.83 42.5 1.87

16:05 TEN TITANS JAC JAGUARS 1.55 2.30 A3.5 1.95 1.75 1.85 41.5 1.85

16:25 NE PATRIOTS DAL COWBOYS 1.35 2.90 A5.5 1.80 1.90 1.87 45.5 1.83

20:20 SF 49ERS GB PACKERS 1.60 2.20 A2.5 1.75 1.95 1.87 45.5 1.83

25/11/19 20:15 LA RAMS BAL RAVENS TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA

*Betting odds, limits and handicaps are subject to change