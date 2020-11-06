NFL: Pittsburgh remain unbeaten, while JustBet Super Bowl Kansas City favourites continue to make waves

Many teams have already played half of their National Football League (NFL) regular season schedule (8 games), and the results have highlighted the general direction for both the contenders and the pretenders.

The Kansas City Chiefs have been very good and their quarterback (QB) Patrick Mahomes, in just his fourth season, has already established his place in NFL history.

Mahomes was phenomenal last Sunday (416 passing yards and 5 touchdowns) in the 35-9 demolition of the New York Jets, but it was nothing less than expected as they were JustBet 21-point favourites heading into the contest.

The win against the winless Jets was almost like a day off, but it was still an impressive performance. The Chiefs (7-1) will face tougher opposition in the Carolina Panthers (3-5) this weekend, however, a win is still expected while the Jets (0-8) will visit the New England Patriots (2-5) on Monday night and possibly get their best opportunity yet to register a win.

The Pittsburgh Steelers took on the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday and, similar to the previous week, survived the last play of the game to land a victory. The narrow 28-24 win ensured that Pittsburgh remained the only undefeated (7-0) team in the league and they visit the Dallas Cowboys (2-6) this Sunday where the eighth win is almost assured.

The Cowboys faced their National Football Conference (NFC) East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday night and the game was about as well played as expected.

Eagles' QB, Carson Wentz threw two interceptions and fumbled twice but still led the Eagles to a two-touchdown win (23-9) and established “dominance” in the league's weakest division.

The Cowboys outpaced the Eagles in every statistical category (except on the scoreboard) but third string QB Ben DiNucci just didn't have what was required to capitalise on the opponent's mistakes.

Along with the New York Giants (1-7) and Washington Football Team (2-5) in the NFC East, the Cowboys will just be going through the paces for the rest of the season.

The Seattle Seahawks knocked off NFC West rivals San Francisco 49ers last weekend and cemented their lead in the division.

Seattle's QB Russell Wilson continued his MVP-type season (261 passing yards with 4 touchdowns) but San Francisco had a 20-point fourth quarter that made the 37-27 final score line appear respectable. This was an entertaining game in what may be the most competitive division in football but, the climbing injury list for the 49ers has possibly put them out of contention.

The Seahawks' (6-1) next outing will be against the Buffalo Bills (6-1) on Sunday and this promises to be a doozy. The Bills squeezed out a narrow 24-21 victory over the New England Patriots last Sunday and exacted revenge for 20 years of beatdowns. That was not exactly a shock but to see Coach Bill Belichick with five losses in just seven games truly signals the end of the Patriots' dynasty.

The Seahawks and Bills should provide an entertaining curtain-raiser, but the main event is expected to take place on Sunday night between the New Orleans Saints (5-2) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2). Two future Hall of Fame QBs in Drew Brees and Tom Brady will compete in an expected ding-dong battle.

Last Sunday afternoon, Brees passed Brady to become the NFL's all-time passing touchdown leader with 560 but, less than thirty hours later, Brady threw a couple of touchdowns to record 561 and retake the lead. These two QBs share the majority of major NFL records for the position and, despite their 40-plus age, are still performing at the top of the game.

In September the Saints handed the Buccaneers their first loss in the first week of the season and looked like the more dynamic team, plus they are currently on a 4-game win streak. On the other hand, Brady has got more comfortable with his new team as the season progressed and is on a 3-game win streak of his own. In addition, the recent signing of 'troubled' receiver Antonio Brown is expected to add more firepower to Tampa Bay's already potent offence.

The long-term ramifications of Brown's inclusion into the Buccaneers team (and back into the NFL) is left to be seen, but for this Sunday, it only adds more ammunition to an already explosive matchup. Furthermore, Saints receivers Michael Thomas (who hasn't played since the season opener) and Emmanuel Sanders are expected back for this game to push the talents of the rising Tampa Bay defence to its limit – Don't miss this one.

