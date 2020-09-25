NFL Season/NBA play-offs

A high-scoring week 2 of National Football League (NFL) action, during which most games had at least one team scoring 30+ points, provided insight into what this season has to offer but also had a slew of injuries that cast a shadow on the activities.

Bookended by all the gridiron action was the game-winning 3-pointer hit by Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets last Sunday night.

Davis, who scored a game-high 31 points in the 105-103 victory, fittingly shouted “Kobe” following his clutch shot as the team was wearing their 'Mamba' outfits (in honour of Kobe Bryant) and, coincidentally, that was the first play-off game-winning buzzer-beater for a trailing Lakers team since Bryant's in 2006.

The Lakers took a 2-0 lead in the series but, considering the Nuggets are fresh off back-to back series victories after trailing 1-3, it would take a lot more before they gave up on a series.

The Nuggets returned for Game 3 on Tuesday night and delivered a resounding message to the Lakers in their 114-106 win—The Lakers may be the deserving JustBet favourites but the series is far from over.

In the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers fell short in the 2020 Super Bowl but are one of the favourites to return to the championship game next February. However, despite overpowering the lowly New York Jets 31-13 on Sunday, they were probably the biggest loser.

In the span of a few hours, defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas tore their ACLs and are out for the year.

Quarterback (QB) Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a high ankle sprain and is expected to miss at least one game while running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman are both out at least one week with knee injuries.

This shopping list of injuries is added to the prior concerns of tight end George Kittle (knee sprain) while wide receiver Deebo Samuel and cornerback Richard Sherman are already on short-term injured reserve.

Thankfully, for the 49ers, their slate of upcoming games is at the New York Giants (who also lost running back Saquon Barkley for the season on Sunday), home against the Philadelphia Eagles and home for the Miami Dolphins. Those are all winnable games even with the 49ers' injury issues and should get them over the hump until reinforcements return.

The reigning NFL champions, and usually high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs were involved in a defensive struggle with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday that finished in overtime with a field goal frenzy.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his offense struggled through the first three quarters and, were it not for the exploits of their kicker, Harrison Butker, the Chiefs would have lost their home opener.

Butker hit two 58-yard field goals, including the overtime game-winner, to lift the Chiefs to a 20-17 win over the Chargers. Kansas City are now 2-0 and it seems unfair to add such kicking prowess to an already superior offensive powerhouse.

In another massive comeback win on Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons shot out to a 20-point first quarter lead against the Dallas Cowboys and appeared to be well on the way to a routine road win. The Cowboys looked like sure losers the whole afternoon until Atlanta allowed them to scratch and scrabble their way to within striking distance and the ghost of their 2017 Super Bowl collapse came back to haunt them.

The Cowboys put enough points on the board, recovered a wacky onside kick then kicked a field goal to cap the comeback. They scored 16 points in the final five minutes to win 40-39 but a lot of things needed to go wrong for Atlanta to lose, and they all did.

The feature game on the card in Week 3 will pit the reigning NFL MVP (Lamar Jackson) against the reigning Super Bowl MVP (Patrick Mahomes) when the Baltimore Ravens tackle Kansas City on Monday night.

Both teams are 2-0 heading into the contest and are also the top-two JustBet favourites to win Super Bowl LV next February.

Mahomes is the most exciting and promising QB in the league but the Ravens have arguably the league's best defensive line and Jackson has been thoroughly tried and proven. However, it cannot be overlooke0d that, in the Ravens' best-ever record last year (14-2), the only two losses came at the hands of the Chiefs – Don't miss this one!

The contests featuring the Seattle Seahawks (2-0) vs Dallas Cowboys (1-1) and the New Orleans Saints (1-1) vs Green Bay Packers (2-0) should also be worth the price of admission.

JustBet continues to offer attractive betting options on all popular sports and events (including eSports and virtual games) as soon as they become available. Please visit one of the over 100 locations (or visit mobile.justbetja.com) for details and place your bets on the prediction of your choice for maximum winnings…… Get in the GAME!

NBA Winner

Team Odds

Los Angeles Lakers 1.32

Miami Heat 6.40

Boston Celtics 7.00

Denver Nuggets 16.00

*Odds are subject to change

Super Bowl Winner

Team Odds

Baltimore Ravens 5.80

Kansas City Chiefs 6.20

Seattle Seahawks 11.00

New Orleans Saints 13.00

Green Bay Packers 17.00

*Only Top 5 odds shown

(see website for full list)

*Odds are subject to change