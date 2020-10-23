NFL SEASON — OCTOBER 23, 2020: JustBet offers Kansas City Chief at $4.80 to winner Super Bowl

More and more, 2020 is looking less and less normal; a Tuesday night National Football League (NFL) game but no Thursday Night Football last week, two Monday night games this week and who knows what else will happen down the road.

Thankfully, the action on the field has not disappointed, but the teams in the National Football Conference (NFC) East have brought very little (record-wise) to the table. There has been a spattering of action but the Dallas Cowboys (2-4), New York Giants (1-5), Washington Football Team (1-5) and the Philadelphia Eagles (1-4-1) are all currently underwater.

All four teams combined have five wins out of a total 24 games. That is the same number of wins as the Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs. To say the NFC East Division is bad is an understatement and it's not likely to get any better for the rest of the season.

To think that the NFC East will be represented in the play-offs by one of these inglorious, sub-500 teams is not a good look for the division, but the best of the lot (and most deserving) are the Eagles. There are two divisional game slated for week 7 between these four teams that should provide a clear indication of who will make it to the postseason (and that may be the only reason to watch).

Heading into week 7, the Cowboys are leading the division but, with the loss of their quarterback (QB) in week 5 to a catastrophic ankle injury, the Dallas Cowboys offence was a no-show last Monday night and, with Dallas serving up a turnover-fest, the Arizona Cardinals made quick work of their opponent's NFL 26th ranked defence.

It was less about what Arizona did and more about what Dallas did not do, as the Cardinals QB Kyler Murray completed only nine passes in the lopsided 38-10 victory. The Cowboys have made a habit this year of falling behind by double-digits but, it's one thing with QB Dak Prescott under centre and a complete flip with Andy Dalton calling the shots.

Murray struggled with his passes (especially early in the game) but was dynamic in the run game (20 carries for 164 yards and two rushing touchdowns) and though he struggled in the air, his 80-yard bomb in the second quarter was enough reminder of his explosive arm. Dallas may have ten more games to go, but for all intents and purposes, their season is done and dusted.

The feature game last Sunday featured two future Hall of Fame QBs in Tom Brady and Aaron Rogers for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers, respectively. The Packers are the only team to score on every first drive this season and appeared to be heading to another victory on Sunday, but following two second quarter interceptions, the tides turned suddenly and Tampa Bay took a 28-10 half-time lead.

The time-tested Brady and the Buccaneers defence went on to win 38-10 and handed Green Bay their first loss of the season.

The feature game this weekend will pit the Tennessee Titans (5-0) against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-0) in the only matchup of undefeated teams for week 7.

The Steelers made it 17 straight wins over the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh last Sunday with a comprehensive 38-7 pasting of their American Football Conference (AFC) North rivals to get to their first 5-0 start since 1978. Cleveland entered the fixture on the back of their first four-game winning streak since 2009, but QB Baker Mayfield was contending with a rib injury and the Browns offence just never got going. Mayfield (2-of-7 for five yards and 2 picks) was substituted for Case Keenum deep into the third quarter, but he fared no better as he was sacked four times and intercepted twice in the bruising encounter.

The Steelers will visit Tennessee, following a thrilling finish to their 42-36 triumph over the Houston Texans last Sunday. The Titans appeared to be heading to a disappointing day given they had two turnovers, saw Stephen Gostkowski have a field goal blocked and failed with another, while Houston QB Deshaun Watson threw for four touchdowns and the Titans defence gave up 335 yards in passing.

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry kept the game close and led a 76-yard drive culminating with a six-yard touchdown pass to A J Brown with only four seconds left to force overtime. Henry, who finished with a beastly 212 yards rushing and 52 yards receiving, then took a direct snap for a five-yard touchdown to win it three minutes and thirty seconds into overtime.

Steelers vs Titans should be a thrilling encounter, but with Derrick Henry coming into form and them playing at home, the edge must be given to the Titans this weekend.

