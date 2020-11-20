NFL Season: Week 10/11 – November 20, 2020

Isn't it strange how, from week to week, teams in the National Football League (NFL) can go from looking totally dreadful then appear like Super Bowl contenders the following Sunday? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have seen both ends of the spectrum over the last two weeks and found every reason to celebrate last Sunday.

Tampa Bay quarterback (QB) Tom Brady suffered his career-worst points defeat a couple of weeks ago at the hands of Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints. Fast-forward seven days where Brady and his Bucs showed the immense potential of their offense.

The end result was a 46-23 victory over the Carolina Panthers where the Buccaneers amassed 544 total yards and scored on nine consecutive possessions. Brady had one of his classic rebound games (341 passing yards, three touchdowns plus a rushing touchdown), while running back Ronald Jones overcame an early mistake (fumbled on the second snap of the game) to turn in a career day (192 rushing yards, including a 98-yard touchdown run).

This came against a Panthers defense that has been very respectable this year — especially in pass defense. Brady wasn't perfect as he missed key targets on deep passes (Antonio Brown, Mike Evans, and Rob Gronkowski) and wasn't quite accurate on some of the shorter completions but the receiving competence of his teammates was enough to counteract the few missteps.

Brady and company were impressive overall, but they face uphill challenges this and next weekend against the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively. They will be at home for both encounters then take a Week 13 break, but their 7-3 record will be severely tested this Sunday when the Rams (6-3) come visiting, hot off a 23-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks last weekend.

The Saints, as expected, dominated a disheveled San Francisco 49ers team despite the fact that QB Drew Brees was unavailable in the second half due to a rib injury. The 27-13 score line is not indicative of actual gameplay but, given that San Francisco had more first downs and 44 more yards of offense, the New Orleans defense stood stout. The Saints (7-2) will face the Atlanta Falcons (3-6) this Sunday and, with Brees starting a few weeks of recovery, the QB tandem of Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill should successfully do the deed.

Similarly, the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers walked into Sunday with their 8-0 record against the Cincinnati Bengals and walked out 9-0 after a 36-10 domination. They visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-8) this weekend and a 10-0 record is all but guaranteed.

The expected shootout last Sunday between the young gunslingers from the Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills didn't turn out exactly as advertised since defense basically stole the show. The fireworks were less than expected and, statistically, the teams were basically even but, the Cardinals had one less interception plus the added benefit of undoubtedly the NFL's Play of the Year.

Buffalo's QB Josh Allen only averaged 8.9 yards per throw and running backs Zack Moss and Devin Singletary combined to rush 11 times for 35 yards but they were still leading 30-26 with just 30 seconds remaining. With time completely against him, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray did just enough to move the offense in position for an unbelievable climax.

Murray took the final snap with only 11 seconds on the clock, with no timeouts and under pressure, he sped to his left (reminder he's right-handed) and delivered a 50-yard prayer into the end zone where DeAndre Hopkins completed the catch despite being sandwiched between three Bills defenders. The jaw-dropping finale saw the Cardinals pull off a magical 32-30 victory and move up to a 6-3 record — The fireworks were missing but the explosion at the end provided the WOW factor.

All eyes will focus on the early afternoon matchup between the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) and Tennessee Titans (6-2) this Sunday. These two teams have faced each other 24 times previously (including 4 postseason games), with the spoils shared evenly at 12 each. The most recent clash was the American Football Conference (AFC) title game in January of this year where the Titans shocked their opponents 28-12. The Ravens will be seeking revenge while the Titans will be looking to prove a point.

The Titans are coming off their bye last weekend, before which they clipped the Chicago Bears 24-17 but are yet to get the run-game of last season going. The Ravens lost to the New England Patriots 23-17 last Sunday night in pouring rain and will be looking to regain momentum in Week 11. This matchup of Conference rivals is usually a hard-fought affair and should not be missed.

