Nine races, nine different jockeys, trainers winning

With only two wins in 40 starts, Tradition, ridden by now infrequently engaged Ruja Lahoe, did persevering trainer Shaun Williams a good turn by scoring in the 1100-metre opening event. Having advertised his well-being with a couple of second-place finishes in two of his last three races, the six-year-old gelding found a good turn of late speed to reward backers at odds of 5/2.

After 10 attempts, the Wayne DaCosta-trained filly Above Hall Links (Dick Cardenas) found a field she dominated with front-running tactics as well as her stamina. The four-year-old daughter of Emperor Hall justified favouritism by six lengths in the 1820-metre second event.

Winner of 13 races from 65 starts, favourite Big Black Nation (Linton Steadman) galloped to a four-length triumph in the 1000-metre straight third race to open trainer Tyrone Prince's 2021 winning account.

Nuclear Emma, ridden by Paul Francis for the ninth time in her 11-race career, faced less competitive opposition than in her previous starts in the five-year-old non-winner of two category. The well-tuned, five-year-old chestnut mare skated in by over five lengths in the 1100-metre fourth to give conditioner Johnny Wilmot his third 2021 visit to the winners' enclosure.

Half an hour later the 1600-metre fifth event was won by the Anthony Nunes-trained, improving colt Let Him Fly, ridden by joint 2020 champion reinsman Dane Nelson to a six-length outclassing of his rivals.

Apprentice Youville Pinnock continued to show his appreciation for the tenets of good and tactical race riding when he brought the Dennis Pryce-trained Milkman, with a deliberate late challenge in the last 200 metres of the 1400-metre sixth race, to beat favourite Blind Faith (Dick Cardenas) by 1 1/2 lengths. Surprisingly, the promising apprentice Jordan Barrett was on his 43rd mount of the season and induced a late far-rail challenge to score at 15/1 in the 1400-metre seventh event to register his first success of 2021 aboard Wilson, for trainer Donovan Plummer's second win of the season.

Trained by Gary Subratie, the United States-bred three-year-old colt One Don (Dane Dawkins) wore down Anthony Nunes' Classic aspirant Bern Notice (Omar Walker) in the 1600-metre eighth event. Owned and trained by David Lee Sin, Moneyman ridden by Reyan Lewis outstayed 10 rivals convincingly to win the 1820-metre nightcap at 5/1, to make it a good day for the smaller barns as they accounted for seven of the nine events.

The Training Feat Award is presented to Shaun Williams for the performance of Tradition in scoring over a distance considered short of its best, and the gelding earned the Best Winning Gallop accolade in so doing. The Jockeyship Award goes deservingly to Youville Pinnock for his handling of Milkman in a competitive event that required skill and timing.