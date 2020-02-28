Nipster continues his path to the Classics

Nipster, in the absence of leading Classic contenders Wow Wow and Mahogany, returned to the winners' enclosure for the second time in his career.

Nipster won the Sir Howard Stakes (colts and geldings) by two-lengths while travelling six furlongs (1,200 metres) on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

Ridden for the second time by Anthony Thomas for trainer Richard Azan, it was the easiest field the Casual Trick - Nippit bay gelded son has faced since shedding his maiden tag as a two-year-old in October 2019.

In his last race going six-and-a-half furlongs (1300 metres), Nipster finished second by 2 ¼ lengths behind Wow Wow in a time of 1:18.4.

Following that significant run, Nipster was installed as the 2/5 favourite and then went on to demonstrate his improvement by winning the Sir Howard in a time of 1:13.3. The splits were 23.2 x 46.4.

Money Monster, bred/owned and trained by Fitzroy Glispie and ridden by Shamaree Muir, finished second as a 7/1 chance in the field of seven runners. Cash Is King with Dane Nelson aboard was another 1 1/4 lengths away in third.

Asked to comment on another of his promising performing crop of runners in Nipster, owner Michael Bernard said: “I am particularly pleased with the run from Nipster. I truly believe that he is the third-best performing colt in the country at present, and in winning this race, which is one of the prep races going into the Guineas, he delivered as I had expected. So, it is particularly good to have two of the three top horses going into the colts Guineas. What more can you want as an owner? I am also pleased as a breeder, as watching your horses grow and then see them performing on the track is rather pleasing.”