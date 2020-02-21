Nipster the choice in Sir Howard

The Sir Howard Stakes event (six furlongs -1,200 metres) for three-year-old colts and geldings signals the first significant prep race leading to the first Classic races of the season.

The 2020 edition of the Sir Howard has attracted nine starters who are non-winners of two races lifetime. Some potentially progressive thoroughbreds are entered, which makes finding the winner a rather tricky task.

Below is an analysis of the nine runners in their post-position order.

1 – NIPSTER: (3-year-old b g – Casual Trick – Nippit) – Nipster has the experience of six previous starts. Nipster displayed notable progress in his last effort on February 8, when he finished a mere two lengths behind top three-year-old Wow Wow going six-and-half furlongs. That was the perfect pipe opener for the Sir Howard, making Nipster a red hot prospect. Nipster can stay off the pace and come from behind.

2 – KING ARTHUR: (3-year-old b c - Natural Selection – Geisha's Art) – King Arthur has been missing from racing action for 70 days. He started his career with a bang, winning on November 8, 2019, travelling six-and-a-half furlongs (1,300 metres). Then this bay colt returned and was put in his place by Crafty and Ready and Uncle Polly. King Arthur had to deal with his issues since, but has been putting in some quick gallops at exercise to suggest he is ready for this assignment. King Arthur might find this field a bit difficult to handle, and the preference is to wait.

3 – MONEY MONSTER: (3-year-old b c – Casual Trick – Geisha's Art) – Money Monster has one victory from five starts, but while consistent has not excited. His learning curve continues tomorrow.

4 – K D ROCKET: (3-year-old b c – Nuclear Wayne – Destiny's Choice) – K D Rocket raced for the first time this season seven days ago over the five straight — the course over which he won his only race to date. While that race last week served as a good prep, K D Rocket will be riding the bend for the first time and may need this outing to find himself.

5 – ADORATION: (3-year-old dkb c – Adore The Gold – Save More) – Adoration started his racing life with victory on January 25 — coming down the five straight chute, winning then in a time of 1:00.3. Adoration went about his business on debut oozing class, and since then he has been on the exercise track, further enhancing his growing reputation. Expect Adoration to be among the early leaders, but it is wait and see as to how he will finish.

6 – GREEN GOLD RUSH: (3-year-old b g – Adore The Gold – Princess Lorna) – Green Gold Rush was a winner first time out over six-and-a-half furlongs in a fast clocking of 1:19.1. That was a time which was a second faster than the one recorded by King Arthur. Green Gold Rush was impressive, and tomorrow going half-a-furlong shorter is going to suit him every inch of the way.

7 – LOOSE BALL: (3-year-old dkb g – Fearless Vision – My Friend Lucy) – Loose Ball won on last but in a poor time. Cannot be given a winning nod.

8 – RUM WITH ME: (3-year-old b c – Casual Trick – Zapata) – Even with the tongue tie added, Rum With Me chances of landing this stakes race are slim.

9 — CASH IS KING: (3-year-old ch c – Liquidity – Abicadabby) – Cash is King won on debut last September and since then, in his two outings, has not done anything of note.