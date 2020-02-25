Nipster, England’s Rose show their potential

The first attempt by the Ian Parsard-trained Kingsman (Dane Dawkins) to stay nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820 metres) exposed his stamina limitations.

Kingsman led in runaway fashion being better than 10 lengths clear (four furlongs - 800 metres) out. He was eventually beaten into third, seven lengths behind, by Sebastian ridden by apprentice Youville Pinnock for conditioner Philip Feanny.

In the second event, Cartel reporting down in class for trainer Steven Todd tracked front runner Stanislaus and struck the front approaching the distance, going clear comfortably to give ever-improving apprentice Kiaman McGregor his seventh win of the year.

Trainer Spencer Chung saddled the first two to finish in the day's third with veteran reinsman Oneil Mullings guiding Lord Ashton to a two-length margin of victory ahead of the Anthony Thomas-ridden Chief of State.

Predictably, Nipster delivered in the fourth and co-feature six-furlong (1,200-metre) Sir Howard Stakes for colts and geldings.

Kept on the heels of the leaders early, 2018 champion jockey Anthony Thomas elected to race Nipster three wide of rivals negotiating the home turn but led in the upper stretch and went on to score by two lengths in a time of 1:13.3 toting 57.0 kilogrammes.

The seventh and co-feature (six-furlong -1200-metres) Hot Line Stakes for three-year-old fillies provided the main talking points of the afternoon.

Having worked exceptionally well, Wayne DaCosta's England's Rose turned in a scintillating performance under jockey Omar Walker. Racing to the top of the home stretch on a relaxed rein the promising filly sprinted to an eight-length victory in Stakes record time of 1:12.0 toting 57 kilogrammes with tracking splits of 22.4 x 45.2 for the first four furlongs (800 metres).

This clocking by the full sister to champion She' A Maneater was significantly superior to Nipster's an hour and a half later in identical conditions. This suggests that with normal improvement England's Rose has real prospects for competitiveness not only in those Classics (1000 Guineas and Oaks) confined to fillies, but also in the Derby and St Leger against the opposite sex.

The second point of discussion came at the end of the ninth when the highly anticipated clash between speedsters Sparkle Diamond (Simon Husbands) and Trevor's Choice (Raddesh Roman) failed to materialise.

Sparkle Diamond coasting to victory when a leg problem developed disabling his gallop leaving Trevor's Choice in front to score by nearly three lengths for trainer Alford Brown's potential double to become a reality.

In the fifth, favourite Sweet Destiny was always elusive and gave jockey Javaniel Patterson his first winner of the season and provided trainer Patrick Taylor with a rare visit to the winners' enclosure for his seasonal first as well.

The sixth event was somewhat anticlimactic as Alford Brown turned out favourite Beach Boy in incontestable condition to go clear early and win eventually by eight lengths under former two-time champion Shane Ellis for the first of a double for the stable and owner/breeder Trevor Dunkley Sr.

Apprentice Reyan Lewis' familiarity with Mirabilis, saddled for this the eighth event by Donovan Russell, was evident as the mare travelled well throughout and has now won for this rider three times in her last 10 starts.

The young, promising Lewis had his second victory on the day when Shaun Williams' Tradition overpowered front-running odds-on favourite Alex's Star (Dane Nelson) by over two lengths in the nightcap.

THE AWARDS

This card's Training Feat Award is presented to Wayne DaCosta for the vast improvement displayed by England's Rose, and the Best Winning Gallop is awarded to the filly for its impressive flawless run. On a day when no rider had to do anything special or different to be victorious, Reyan Lewis gets the Jockeyship Award for his two competent displays astride Mirabilis and Tradition.