Nipster coming to the fore

Trainer Gary Subratie's stock continues to rise heading into the Classic series of races following the victory by a rejuvenated Nipster in a Restricted Stakes event at Caymanas Park on Sunday (July 5).

THE RACE

Nipster (Casual Trick – Nippit) added his name to the leading contenders' pool for the 2000 Guineas with an impressive win over 7 1/2 furlongs (1,500m). The bay colt won by 1 ½ lengths in a time of 1:31.2. Jockey Robert Halledeen got Nipster well away, racing in third place behind Eagle One (Romario Spencer) and Double Crown (Dane Dawkins) in the early exchanges.

Nipster slipped down into second place behind Eagle One at the five-furlong (1,000m) point before grabbing the lead at the half-mile (800m). Navigating the turn, Nipster began to increase his advantage, and at that point the question was, how far would he win by? Coming into the lane Nipster was at full tilt as he pulled away to get the victory.

Double Crown came with a late run but only for the second spot with Eroy (Omar Walker) third.

TRAINER'S COMMENT

Gary Subratie: “Nipster is improving. He had some issues which we have straightened out, and now he is coming along, and I am excited going into the Classics. Nipster is only going to improve, he has matured, and he has grown a bit, and he is coming on nicely.”

POSITIVES

Nipster is on the move. This was a signal victory for the bay colt at just the right time. Based on this effort, Nipster has positioned himself as the third-best three-year-old in training behind Wow Wow and Mahogany.

NEGATIVES

Nipster still has to make major improvement to engage with Wow Wow and Mahogany.

Above And Beyond, the 1000 Guineas favourite, broke badly and never recovered to finish in fourth place. A lot more was expected from this filly. May need time to recover.

Double Crown is still green; therefore has a lot of room for improvement. He is going to have a say over the longer distances.

THE VERDICT

Nipster is on the way up with his trainer probably having the best set of horses ever assembled at his barn. This could be a defining season for Subratie.