Nipster is the 2020 Horse of the Year
After a fairly consistent season when he notched six wins from 14 starts, including two Grade 1 races, it came as no surprise that Nipster was voted Horse of the Year for 2020.
From the 15 individuals consisting of 10 journalists and five members of the promoting company, 14 cast their ballot for Nipster.
Conditioned during 2020 by Gary Subratie, owned by Michros (Michael Bernard), Nipster, who earned over $9.3 million for the year, was also voted champion three-year-old, champion stayer and champion local bred overall.
Among Nipster's victories in a truncated 2020 season – brought about by the novel coronavirus pandemic – were the Jamaica St Leger and the Ian Levy Cup.
“ Nipster was superlative in 2020. He showed his pluck and class several times in his races, plus he was courageous with always a never-say-die attitude.
“Given the background of his dam Nippit, who never raced and who has only been able to produce one horse after several tries, Nipster is indeed special, and was duly voted as the Horse of the Year as his deserved honour,” Bernard said.
Anthony Nunes, who now trains Nipster, lauded Subratie and team for an exceptional job, and also shared his own expectations for the year ahead.
“Gary Subratie did a fantastic job with him last year, and it was well deserved, he should have been Horse of the Year, and he was voted as such which is fantastic,” Nunes said shortly after the announcement was made at Caymanas Park yesterday.
“I have Nipster now and I can only hope I can do as well as Gary did with him, it is going to be difficult to do any better, but we will certainly do our best. He is in good condition. When we took him, we kind of backed off a little, seeing that he had run about 14 races last year, so we just made him settle down, take a deep breath and get him into our programme. He is just coming back now. He has gone two easy gallops so far and, hopefully, he will be ready to go around March,” the champion trainer added.
Nunes's Toona Ciliata was voted as the first runner-up, and Above and Beyondwas the second runner-up to the Horse of the Year.
Toona Ciliata was also named champion middle-distance performer for four-year-olds and upwards, while Above and Beyond was voted champion three-year-old filly overall, following victories in the 1000 Guineas and Jamaica Oaks.
Nunes's two-year-old chestnut colt Further and Beyond was voted champion two-year-old, while Wayne DaCosta's American Sir Alton took the champion imported honours.
Alford Brown and veteran jockey Paul Francis were named Most Improved trainer and rider respectively.
The winners will be honoured on February 17, as Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL) is dubbing the Ash Wednesday racecard as 'Our Champions Day'.
SVREL has placed $10.2 million on the table to increase purses for the 10-race programme, which will see the feature Ash Wednesday Trophy event being contested by Overnight Allowance horses over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m), with $1.5 million on offer.
THE FULL LIST
Most Improved Rider - Paul Francis
Most Improved Trainer - Alford Brown
TWO-YEAR-OLDS (SPRINTERS 3F - 6F)
Best 2-Y-O Female - Hoist The Mast
Best 2-Y-O Male - Further And Beyond
Best 2-Y-O Sprinter - Hoist The Mast
TWO-YEAR-OLDS (MIDDLE DISTANCE
PERFORMERS 6 1/2F - 8F)
Best 2-Y-O Female - She's A Wonder
Best 2-Y-O Male - Further And Beyond
Best 2-Y-O Middle Distance Performer
- Further And Beyond
TWO-YEAR-OLDS (OVERALL CHAMPIONS)
Best 2-Y-O Female - Hoist The Mast
Best 2-Y-O Male - Further And Beyond
Champion 2-Y-O - Further And Beyond
THREE-YEAR-OLDS (SPRINTERS 5F - 6F)
Best 3-Y-O Female - England's Rose
Best 3-Y-O Male - Sir Alton
Best 3-Y-O Sprinter -Sir Alton
THREE-YEAR-OLDS (MIDDLE DISTANCE)
PERFORMERS 6 1/2F - 8F)
Best 3-Y-O Female - Above And Beyond
Best 3-Y-O Male - Mahogany
Best 3-Y-O Middle Distance Performer -
Mahogany
THREE-YEAR-OLDS (STAYERS 8 1/2F & UP)
Best 3-Y-O Female - Above And Beyond
Best 3-Y-O Male - Nipster
Best 3-Y-O Stayer - Nipster
THREE-YEAR-OLDS (OVERALL CHAMPIONS)
Best 3-Y-O Female - Above And Beyond
Best 3-Y-O Male - Nipster
Champion 3-Y-O - Nipster
FOUR-YEAR-OLDS & UP (SPRINTERS 5F - 6F)
Best 4-Y-O & Up Female - Truly Amazing
Best 4-Y-O & Up Male - Patriarch
Best 4-Y-O & Up Sprinter - Patriarch
FOUR-YEAR-OLDS & UP(MIDDLE DIST
PERFORMERS 6 1/2F - 8F)
Best 4-Y-O & Up Female - Coco Chanel
Best 4-Y-O & Up Male - Toona Ciliata
Best 4-Y-O & Up Middle Dist Performer -
Toona Ciliata
FOUR-YEAR-OLDS & UP (STAYERS 8 1/2 F &
UP)
Best 4-Y-O & Up Female - Coco Chanel
Best 4-Y-O & Up Male - Toona Ciliata
Best 4-Y-O & Up Stayer -Toona Ciliata
FOUR-YEAR-OLDS & UP (OVERALL
CHAMPIONS)
Best 4-Y-O & Up Female - Truly Amazing
Best 4-Y-O & Up Male - Toona Ciliata
Champion 4-Y-O & Up - Toona Ciliata
CHAMPIONS (OVERALL)
Champion Local Bred - Nipster
Champion Foreign-Bred - Sir Alton
Champion Sprinter - Patriarch
Champion Middle Distance Performer -
Toona Ciliata
Champion Stayer - Nipster
Second Runner-Up to Horse-of-the-Year -
Above And Beyond
First Runner-Up to Horse-of-the-Year -
Toona Ciliata
Horse-of-the-Year 2020 - Nipster
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy