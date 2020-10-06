No final decision taken on the future of Enable

NO decision will be made just yet over whether Enable has run for the final time in her exalted career, following her sixth-place finish in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Sunday last.

John Gosden's brilliant mare found the very testing conditions in ParisLongchamp against her, as Sottsass provided master French trainer Jean-Claude Rouget with his first win in Europe's premier race.

Gosden felt the slow pace dictated by Persian King also worked against his runners with Stradivarius finishing right on Enable's tail. He put that down to the absence of Aidan O'Brien's contenders, who were dramatically ruled out on Saturday (October 3) evening due to problems related to contaminated feed.

“If we'd had Sovereign and Serpentine in there it would have been a very different race but, as it was, it didn't work out for her or Stradivarius,” said Gosden.

“Frankie [Dettori] said neither horse liked the holding ground; it would have been better if it was wetter. I did warn people, though.

“They didn't have a hard race as it was only a little dash. They weren't blowing, so it was a rather elaborate journey for a racecourse gallop up the Longchamp straight.”

While Enable's future remains up in the air, Gosden did confirm that triple Gold Cup winner Stradivarius will stay in training.

He told Sky Sports Racing: “I think Mr [Bjorn] Nielsen is keen for Stradivarius to attempt a fourth Gold Cup.

“With Enable, Teddy [Grimthorpe, racing manager] and I will report to Prince Khalid [Abdullah, owner] and he will make the decision whether she has one more race or retires. It will be entirely his decision.

“We know she has a great turn of foot. It was unfortunate she was the meat in a sandwich at one point, and once you break your stride in that ground it is difficult to get going again.

“To that extent Frankie never touched her with the stick, same with Olivier [Peslier on Stradivarius].The horses weren't handling the ground so the jockeys looked after them.

“Both are extremely bright after the race, which is extremely good news because you always worry in that ground they might pull something.

“She's been amazingly consistent. She won her maiden, got boxed in when we ran her in a conditions race which we won with another filly, but after that she won everything apart from last year's Arc and this year's Eclipse.”