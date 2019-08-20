No non-runners on Saturday

One hundred and eight horses were nominated to compete on Saturday last (August 17) and in a rare occurrence all 108 left the starting gates as official starters. There were no non-starters.

Usually on any given race day at the start of the programme, there is an announcement listing the number of non-starters received up to that point. On Saturday there was no such announcement.

It has become customary to have non-starters at the starting gates on the advice of the race day veterinarian or because of roughish behaviour or simply a refusal to enter the starting stall.

On Saturday, the promoting company smiled – no non-starters.