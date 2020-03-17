NO SPECTATORS!
Racing at Caymanas Park without punters, betting windows closed, only professionals, officials allowed
The betting windows will be closed today as punters and owners will not be allowed to enter Caymanas Park at its three entrances, Gregory Park, Meadowvale, and Independence City.
This is the first time since racing started at Caymanas Park 61 years ago that there will be a racecard without spectators being allowed to enter the compound.
Because of the coronavirus, today's 10-race programme will see only racing professionals and officials gaining entry into the Park. Racing professionals include jockeys, trainers, grooms, jockeys' agents, and assistant trainers while officials are the stewards and team members from the promoting company.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy