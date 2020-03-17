NO SPECTATORS!

The betting windows will be closed today as punters and owners will not be allowed to enter Caymanas Park at its three entrances, Gregory Park, Meadowvale, and Independence City.

This is the first time since racing started at Caymanas Park 61 years ago that there will be a racecard without spectators being allowed to enter the compound.

Because of the coronavirus, today's 10-race programme will see only racing professionals and officials gaining entry into the Park. Racing professionals include jockeys, trainers, grooms, jockeys' agents, and assistant trainers while officials are the stewards and team members from the promoting company.