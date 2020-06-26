Norwich get $6.00 by JustBet to beat Manchester United in FA Cup

With Europe's top leagues hitting their strides after the resumption of football since the enforced shutdown, the big guns are aiming at the lesser lights to crush them.

Today (Friday, June 26), Italian giants Juventus take on modest Lecce in Italy while tomorrow struggling Norwich City welcome the bang in-form Manchester United in a big FA Cup quarter-final showdown.

Event # 1 – Italian Serie A – Juventus vs Lecce

Serie A table-toppers Juventus resumed their league campaign with a comfortable 2-0 away win at Bologna last Monday.

However, a few days later, they suffered defeat on penalties in the Coppa Italia final against Napoli.

Maurizio Sarri, the Juventus coach, was left utterly disappointed as his side fell at the final hurdle in the cup against his former club, but has promised that Juventus will be razor-sharp for this encounter as he aims to win his first title and Juventus ninth in succession.

Juventus are on a four-game winning run in Serie A, and their home form make them overwhelming favourites for this encounter. Juventus have taken 37 points from a possible 39 at the Allianz Stadium with Sassuolo the only team not to taste defeat on their visit, as they left with a point last December. Lecce remain in 18th position, occupying the final relegation spot but is only above the drop zone on goal difference level on 25 points with Genoa.

They resumed their interrupted season with a 1-4 defeat at home to AC Milan, which took their losing streak to three games. Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates will be licking their chops at the prospect of facing this Lecce side with the worst defensive record in Serie A, conceding 60 goals in 27 games, 10 more than any other side. To make matters worse, Juventus have the best defence in the league and has only conceded 10 goals in 13 home games this season.

KEY STATS

Juventus —scored 2+ goals in each of their last seven home games while keeping a clean sheet in the three games since the resumption of the league.

Lecce — in games away from home against the top-six this season, Lecce have conceded 3.4 goals per game on average, they have conceded 15 goals in their last three games and have won just two of their last 11 away games.

Both sides — When both sides met earlier this season, Lecce managed to get a 1-1 draw at home. The last time Juventus hosted Lecce (January 2012), the match ended in a 1-1 draw. The other meetings saw Juventus winning 4-0 and drawing 2-2.

The betting tip. Juventus win.

Event # 2 – English FA Cup – Norwich vs Manchester United

Norwich City put their fight for Premier League survival to one side as they aim to reach the semi-final of the FA Cup for the first time since 1992.

The Canaries finally landed a home tie after three away trips while Manchester United will be seeking to equal Arsenal's record of 13 FA Cup titles but must brush aside Norwich to reach the showpiece event at Wembley.

Norwich's road to the quarter-finals have been far from comfortable with all three previous games being away from home. After beating Championship promotion-chasers Preston 4-2, they had to beat Premier League rivals Burnley 2-1, setting up a mouth-watering clash with big boys Tottenham. They came away victorious following a penalty shoot-out in which their keeper Tim Krul saved two penalties.

Manchester United have reached the FA Cup quarter-finals for a sixth-successive year but bowed out at the same stage to Wolves last season. United's passage to the last eight has been more straightforward, with them gaining revenge on Wolves with a 1-0 win at home, then thumping League One side Tranmere 6-0 before Wayne Rooney's United reunion ended in disappointment as Manchester United defeated Derby 3-0. Interestingly, when United visited Norwich earlier this season, Norwich's keeper Tim Krul also saved two penalties, but United still won 3-1.

KEY STATS

Norwich — have lost six of their last nine games in all competitions — they have kept only three clean sheets in their previous 20 home games.

Manchester United —have won five of their last six matches against Norwich in all competitions — they are also on a 12-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Both Teams — Of the seven Cup games Norwich won at home, they scored first on each occasion, while in five away Cup games United have lost, they have conceded first four times.

The betting tip: Manchester United win

JUSTBET ODDS – Juventus vs Lecce

Friday, June 26, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

JUVENTUS TO WIN $1.17 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,170

LECCE TO WIN $17.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $17,000

MATCH TO DRAW $8.20 which means a $1000 bet would pay $8,200

Odds on the Home Team (Juventus) winning the game 4-0 at full time $8.20 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $8,200

Odds on the Away Team (Lecce) winning the game 0-1 at full time $40.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $40,000

Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $14.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $14,000

JUSTBET ODDS – Norwich City vs Manchester United

Saturday, June 27, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

NORWICH TO WIN $6.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $6,000

MAN. UNITED TO WIN $1.60 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,600

MATCH TO DRAW $4.20 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,200

Odds on the Home Team (Norwich) winning the game 2-1 at full time $16.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $16,000

Odds on the Away Team (United) winning the game 1-3 at full time $11.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $11,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $16.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $16,000