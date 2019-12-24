Now or never for Sentient

Although the two-year-olds take centre stage on Thursday's (December 26) Boxing Day nine-race programme, the Supreme Ventures “Millionaire Dream” Trophy should draw attention as 12 runners compete over seven-and-a-half furlongs (1,500m).

Below is an analysis of the starters.

SENTIENT: (3-y-o ch c – Strikeitwhileitshot – Lady Geetadeo) – Consistent throughout the Classic races, Sentient was expected to romp the Seymour “Foggy” Mullings Memorial Cup on last. Then Sentient found Princess Ava too hot to handle going one mile (1,600m), giving way at the furlong (200m) pole. Now going half-a-furlong (100m) shorter and no Princess Ava to contend with, Sentient should get things right and is sure to start the odds on favourite.

EL GRINGO: (3-y-o b g – Northern Giant – Heart Throb) – Gringo is going to find the going rough, with little chance of winning.

TRICKY ONE: (3-y-o b c – Casual Trick – The Golden One) – Tricky One is as consistent as they come. Finished in third place on last behind Princess Ava and Sentient and although facing the latter here, Tricky One from this convenience mark can get there in time.

MY SWITCHAROO: (3-y-o dk b/br f – Turbo Compressor – Wimpy Skippy) – Has yet to show anything on local soil and nothing is going to change.

SEBASTIAN: (3-y-o b c – Western Classic – Sea Treaty) – Ran another dismal race on last but has ability, so it is about which Sebastianis going to turn up.

DUKE: (3-y-o gr c – Casual Trick – Lady MacBeth) – Came on fast to finish second behind Trevor's Choice in a five-and-a-half furlong (1,100m) event on December 18. Now with almost the perfect trip at his disposal, Duke's final rattle might be difficult to withstand.

WINX CHOICE: (3-y-o b f – Forest Danger – Hurricane Michelle) – Has no chance.

KING TAVARI: (3-y-o b. g – American Dance – Sayamanda) – Cannot be recommended based on current form.

BLACK RIVER: (3-y-o dkb/br f – Storm Craft – She Sell Off) – Capable runner who is going to find the main principals giving nothing away. Black River races with the blinkers off and the tongue tie on.

PURPLE WAYNE: (3-y-o b g – Nuclear Wayne – Osada) – Won impressively on last over a mile in a decent time of 1:38.2. That victory signalled significant improvement by Purple Wayne who now has to wait to catch the pace of this new class. Yet, Purple Wayne will not be disgraced.

SALAH: (3-y-o ch c – Traditional – Anna) - A tough competitor who is going to find it very hard to cope.

SHE'S IRIE: (3-y-o b f – Boys At Tosconova – JBS Golden Regret) – Seems to have lost form and cannot be recommended.