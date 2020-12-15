Nuclear Noon off the mark

Nuclear Noon added his name to the ranks of two year olds to get off the mark after producing a bold front-running effort to win the $1.15-million Royal Lancaster Trophy feature on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Caymanas Park.

Nuclear Noon, running for the third time, won by 6 ¾ lengths going five furlongs (1,000m) on the round course as the 6/5 favourite in a field of seven runners. He completed the distance in 59.1 seconds.

Nuclear Noon was challenged on the lead by first-timer Alimony (Dane Nelson) navigating the half-mile (800m) turn, but when they straightened for the stretch drive, jockey Dane Dawkins urged his mount and the Gary Subratie trainee responded well by sprinting clear to win convincingly.

Regal and Royal (Kiaman McGregor) came on to finish in second place with Alimony dropping back to third.

Breeder and owner Michael Bernard said that he was pleased with his charge's effort.

“I am very pleased with how he ( Nuclear Noon) ran today. The first time he ran, he broke fairly well but was out of the race because of what I understood was sand in his face, and so what he did in that race was to on nicely to finish in the frame. Now what we saw here today (Saturday) is most pleasing and it is great motivation going on,” Bernard said.