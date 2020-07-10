Nuclear Thunder as fit as ever and improving – trainer Phillip Elliott

Five-year-old chestnut gelding Nuclear Thunder (Nuclear Wayne – Royal Beauty) is continuing to establish himself as a sprinter of note.

Nuclear Thunder's latest success came in an Optional claiming ($1,000,000 - $850,000) event journeying down the five-straight course last Saturday.

Ridden by champion jockey Christopher Mamdeen, Nuclear Thunder blew by horses in the final furlong (200m) of the three-year-old-and-upwards event to win by 2 ½ lengths in a time of 0:59.3.

Trainer Phillip Elliot said that he was confident that his charge would have gotten the job done as Nuclear Thunder was down in class.

“Right through the virus [COVID-19], I never eased up the training of my horses. I keep them fit, I keep them healthy, and I did not rest them for any lengthy period.

“ Nuclear Thunder is very fit; he was fit from December of last year.

“This horse is bigger than what I had expected. Nuclear Thunder has improved rapidly over a short time, and it is somewhat surprising as I never knew that he was so big. When this horse started to run, I had no idea that he would reach this far.

“I will keep him fit, as he can be a better horse later on, and he is just learning to gallop, ” Elliott said.

It was an even start for most runners in the quick dash as Mr Universe (Anthony Thomas) showed speed along with K D Flyer (Tevin Foster), Polly B (Youville Pinnock), Sergeant Reckless (Raddesh Roman) and Nuclear Thunder.

Coming across the dummy rails, Polly B drew clear of rivals and looked the likely winner, but Mamdeen got Nuclear Thunder running, and the chestnut gelding found another gear and powered home for his fifth career win from 28 starts.

Polly B was second and K D Flyer third.