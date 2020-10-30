Nunes gives 'immature' Further and Beyond passing grade

Following Further and Beyond's comfortable three-and-a-half lengths win in a maiden special weight event for native-bred two-year-olds over 1200 metres on Saturday (October 24), champion trainer Anthony Nunes said that his charge still has more to offer.

Running with the tongue tie and visor for his second race following his second-place finish to Miniature Man on debut on October 11, Further and Beyond led every step of the way in the event and completed his run in a time of 1:12.4 minutes.

Billy Whizz (Anthony Thomas) chased home the winner from the start of the race to the finish in second place. Action Ann (Romario Spencer) came off the final turn in third place and held his position to the end.

“Well, we just trying to get him a little more focused as he was running green and he is still very green; very immature; he is still growing and he is not where we would like him to be at this time but he will grow into his own. We just put the visor on him and we added a tongue tie as well just trying to keep him a little more focused as his brain is not really there yet.

“The performance was not bad. The track is fast so I mean 1:12.4 is maybe 1:13.4 on a normal day but he ran well enough as he broke his maiden. I know he has the ability, I want him to mature so the future plans all depends on his maturity moving forward,” Nunes told The Supreme Racing Guide.

— Hurbun Williams