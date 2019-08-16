Nunes slays performance of gate crew

Bigdaddykool's victory in the 56th running of the $1.3-million Prime Minister's Stakes feature on Saturday at Caymanas Park was expected but while his trainer Anthony “Baba” Nunes was more than satisfied in another top-class victory by his charge he was visibly unhappy with the performance of the gate crew.

Nunes was angry with how the gate handlers dealt with his six-year-old bay gelding.

“His ( Bigdaddykool) performance was good. The performance of the gate crew was not good. You can't slam the back of the starting gate when the horse is not in his starting stall properly and then he ( Bigdaddykool) fired a kick into the metal equipment.

“That is why he came away badly from the gates and he was behind early, clearly he was cramped up.

“You could see a little spot through the vet wrap at the back that looked like there might be some bleeding.

“Just think about it, for him to give that iron gate a good kick must have been painful. Now I can only hope and pray that he hasn't damaged himself seriously,” Nunes shared with The Supreme Racing Guide.

What's next for Bigdaddykool?

“Well, obviously the Diamond Mile is the main focus. We have the Governor General's Stakes in September and the Superstakes in October before we get to the Diamond Mile. I am going to tell you the truth, let's see how tomorrow (Sunday, August 11, 2019) is because he gave himself a very good kick.”

Ridden by apprentice Reyan Lewis, Bigdaddykool was slowly into stride and took his time to find his footing throughout the race, which was led by stable companion Houdini's Magic (Shane Ellis).

Bigdaddykool started his victory run at the half-mile (800m) as Superluminal (Omar Walker) took on a ridden Houdini's Magic for the lead. Superluminal then emerged as the leader approaching the final bend, but Bigdaddykool surrounded rivals and went on for the win. Superluminal finished well for second, with Dontae (Christopher Mamdeen) getting third.

Bigdaddykool won by 6 stepping lengths in a final time of 2:08.2.

UPDATE: Trainer Nunes is reporting that apart from some cuts and bruises Bigdaddykool suffered no major injury.