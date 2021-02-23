Olde Wharf lands another nine furlongs and 25 yards contest

Following Olde Wharf's runaway victory in a four-year-old and upward Restricted Allowance V (non-winners of two) event over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1820m) on Saturday (February 13), trainer Gary Subratie said that he was pleased with his charge's effort as the bay colt continued to show progress.

Ridden by apprentice Tevin Foster, Olde Wharf ( Bridled Quest – Mom Rules) crippled rivals in deep stretch, winning by 4 ½ lengths in a time of 1:59.1.

Olde Wharf was always in a good position at the off as he raced in fourth place around the clubhouse turn and onto the main track behind leaders Roses for Elle (Dane Nelson) and Princess Lizzy, the mount of Youville Pinnock.

The runners maintained their gallop down the backstretch until Foster sent Olde Wharf in chase of the new leader , Hall of Justice (Ricardo Duhaney), who opened up on rivals at the half-mile (800m).

Olde Wharf surged to the lead at the top of the straight and continued through to the line. Sencity (Anthony Thomas) finished second and Roses for Elle third.

“It was good. The performance was good. Olde Wharf, he is a very difficult horse to train as he has some problems and we worked through them for the last couple of months and he is coming on really nice. I was pleased with the race today.

“He has only won two races and they have been nine furlongs and 25 yards. We are just looking for another race coming up, a mile or whatever is available and we just go on from there,” Subratie said.