One more chance

The Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission Trophy will highlight a very good-looking and competitive 10-race programme, sponsored by the Jamaica Racing Commission (JRC) at Caymanas Park on Thursday, Emancipation Day.

Although the field is small, with only six runners entered, the capability of each horse makes the race a very competitive one.

Chace The Great will renew rivalry with Another Vigorous and Patriarch and based on their last runs, an epic showdown could develop in earnest.

The Supreme Racing Guide analyses each runner and their chances of galloping away with the $1.5-million purse. The race will run over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

YAYA'S DREAM : (4-y-o b f – Adore The Gold – Just A Flutter ) – Competed last Saturday without much success in the one mile (1,600m) Owen Silvera Memorial Cup over, a distance she is not best suited to. She was prominent in the early stages before giving up the gallop navigating the half-mile (800m) turn and finished in last place in the six-horse field in a race won by Superluminal. Yaya's Dream reverts to a more comfortable journey here, and although not expecting to win, should extend the leading contenders this time around.

ANOTHER VIGOROUS : (4-y-o b g – Legal Process – Miss Nickels ) – Although not as effective over the straight-five (1,000m) course as around the bend, Another Vigorous was expected to figure in an Open Allowance event over the straight on July 13. However, the Rowan Mathie-trained gelding never showed up in the race and finished in sixth place in the seven-horse field. Another Vigorous came into that contest on the back of an impressive 58.3 seconds done on May 25 going five furlongs round. Now going back on the round course and with Shane Ellis taking up the challenge, Another Vigorous is poised for another blistering effort that could bring him victory here.

RAS EMANUEL : (7-y-o b h – Burning Marque – Pleasant Secret ) – Returns to the races from a break in good nick. Ras Emanuel last raced on March 22, 2019 in an Overnight Allowance event going five furlongs round, where he was a fighting winner. He defeated My Sister by a head and completed the distance in 1:00.1 minutes. Ras Emanuel steps up here to compete for this trophy but will have to improve tremendously if he is to be competitive against these. He could get into the frame, nonetheless, if ridden judiciously.

PATRIARCH : (4-y-o b c – Casual Drink – Electrifying ) – A very good sprinter, who has not finished worse than third in his last six races. Patriarch was beaten by five lengths on last by stable companion Exhilarate over the straight course on July 13 in a quick 58.3 seconds. In that same race, Patriarch had the pair of Another Vigorous and Chace The Great well behind him. If he is left unmolested on the front end for most of the way, he can go all the way. Orlando Foster, who returned from riding assignment in Canada recently, will be aboard the Anthony Nunes trainee.

ZEPHYR : (6-y-o ch m – Nasheet – Rushing Force ) – Came home in fifth position on last behind Uncle Frank in an Open Allowance event over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) on June 29. Zephyr was out of her comfort zone there but still managed to show up in the race until the distance took a toll on her. Prior to that, Zephyr was a winner on June 1, when she won the Ahwhofah Sprint over six furlongs in a very good time of 1:12.3 minutes beating Lottery Ticket by a half-length. That run suggested that Zephyr is a very capable runner, but facing a field of this magnitude, a minor placing appears her best hope.

CHACE THE GREAT : (6-y-o ch g – Greatness – Our Miss Ruth ) – Last year's Caribbean Sprint winner, who had returned from an 84-day break on July 13, 2019 to contest an Open Allowance event over the five-furlong straight course. Chace The Great was expected to romp home easily in the race but he finished in a disappointing sixth place as the overwhelming favourite. A case could be made for him in the sense that he might have just needed that run to get back into groove. It was Chace The Great's fourth run for the season without a victory. With the Caribbean Sprint on the horizon, Chace The Great would want to grease his engine and this race seems as the perfect opportunity for him to do so. In his other three races prior to his unplaced effort, Chace The Great had finished in second position on all three occasions. The Dwight Chen-trained gelding was beaten by Money Magnet by a length over five furlongs straight in the Reggae Trophy on January 19 in 58.1 seconds, then he lost by three lengths to She's A Maneater over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) in 1:32.0 minutes on March 23 and by Another Bullet in the Lady Geeta Trophy over six furlongs in 1:11.4 minutes, losing out by a half-length. With that impressive résumé, one would say it should be a walk in the park as was the case on July 13, but Chace The Great has got his run and now should be cherry ripe for this assignment and is going to be hard to beat.