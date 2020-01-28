One punter takes home $4,115,832 in Pick-9
The race meeting of Saturday, January 25 started with the Pick-9 having a carry-over of $2,311,665.
At the end of the 11-race card at Caymanas Park one punter was able to collect $4,115,832, having caught all nine winners in this popular exotic wager.
Starting in the third race, the Pick-9 had two hitches which this lone punter was able to overcome.
In the sixth race, Eddie's Princess with Phillip Parchment in the saddle for trainer Paul Smith won at the longest odds on the day, 11-1.
Next in line as a hurdle to the eventual winner of the Pick-9, was Princess Statistic, who won at less than fearsome odds of 5-1. The other seven races went as planned, with favoured horses obliging on the day.
The nine winning horses in the Pick-9 and their odds are listed here.
RACE# HORSES ODDS
3 Adoration - 7-2
4 Attorney General - 1-1
5 Kiss of Love - 1-2
6 Eddie's Princess - 11-1
7 Luana - 6-5
8 Princess Statistic - 5-1
9 Storm Born - 3-5
10 Chief Diplomat - 3-1
11 Sly Stalloon - 2-1
