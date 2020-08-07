Oneofakind likes it long as he sheds maiden tag

Guided by the capable hands of Dane “Warrior Chief” Nelson, Oneofakind (Fearless Vision – The Golden One) won his first race on the Saturday card of August 1, 2020, at Caymanas Park.

Victory for Oneofakind was achieved in a maiden condition event for native-bred three-year-olds run over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m). Oneofakind won in a time of 1:57.4 defeating second-placed Sweet Toppins by three-parts-of-a-length.

“Going into the race, we had an excellent chance of winning. We thought that Sweet Toppins would try and do what Shepanza did last week by going in front and have us running on.

“ Shepanza was lucky as when he [ Oneofakind] broke, a horse impeded him and he was then left way behind. But he came home nicely, which showed that if he was not hindered he could have won.

“On Saturday, we felt good that he was going two turns. He is a nice colt, he stays a distance of ground, but he needs to mature a bit.

“He needs to get his head wrapped around his training, and hopefully, with a little more time, he will be a nice horse in the making,” Anthony Nunes trainer of the chestnut colt offered.

Going around the clubhouse turn, Qurandero (Tevin Foster) led the runners ahead of Sweet Toppins (Omar Walker), Akeem The Dream (Daniel Satchell) and Gambler (Javaniel Patterson) with Oneofakind among the backmarkers.

Entering the main track, Sweet Toppins took over and began to open up on rivals with Qurandero and Akeem The Dream chasing. Leaving the six-furlong (1,200m) point, Sweet Toppins upped the tempo, with Oneofakind still way behind but starting to progress.

Nelson then sent Oneofakind in chase of Sweet Toppins after the latter opened up five lengths on the field navigating the half-mile turn. Turning for home in full flight, Nelson steered Oneofakind by Sweet Toppins for the win.

Akeem The Dream finished in third place.