Oneofakind, Awesome Treasure lock horns again

The O&S Tack Room Trophy is one of three cup races listed on tomorrow's 10-race programme. Twelve runners are entered in the Restricted Stakes event for three-year-olds and up which will be competed over a distance of 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m).

The Supreme Racing Guide analyses the possible outcome of this race by taking a closer look at the starters.

1. ONEOFAKIND: (3 ch c by Fearless Vision – The Golden One) – Just got beaten by Another Affair over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) on November 14. Then Oneofakind stumbled out of the starting gates and only got beaten by half-a-length in a time of 1:30.4. Oneofakind should still find this reduction in journey adequate and has a good chance of scoring his third career win. But it has to be noticed that Oneofakind has had a long and arduous three-year-old campaign racing nine furlongs and 25 yards, 10 furlongs, 12 furlongs and 7 ½ furlongs in his last four starts since September 6. Note the blinkers are off and the visor fitted.

2. HIGH DIPLOMACY: (3 b c by American Dance – Code Star) – A winner last week which does not give High Diplomacy time to adjust to his new surroundings.

3. GENERATIONAL: (3 ch c by Fearless Vision – Electrifying) – Should have done better on November 21 when finishing fifth by three lengths going six furlongs. Generational cannot get a winning nod.

4. SILENT SEEKER: (3 b f by Silent Valor – She Sell Off) – Finished fourth, 3 ¼ lengths behind Another Affair and Oneofakind 14 days ago. Silent Seeker faces Oneofakind again and that order of the placing should not change.

5. CITY COUNSEL: (3 b f by Silent Valor – Dancing Wizard) – Has no chance.

6. EAGLE ONE (USA): 3 b c by Astrology – Frisky Cheerleader) – Finished a tame fourth over the five-straight course last week. No improvement is expected.

7. FEARLESS CHAMPION: (3 rn c by Fearless Vision – Granville Greta) – Fearless Champion was out of it in the recent Jamaica Derby over 12 furlongs (2,400m) and will be out of this one too.

8. LOOSE BALL: (3 dkb g by Fearless Vision – My Friend Lucy) – Is going to be left behind.

9. ALEXA'S LODGE: (3 ch f by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Alexa's Song) – Finished 11 lengths in second place behind England's Rose over six furlongs on October 31. The lightly raced Alexa's Lodge is slowly showing her worth but may need more time to get accustomed to this grade.

10. AWESOME TREASURE (USA): (3 b f by Awesome of Course – Bossy Gal) – Went down fighting on November 14 to finish third just 1 ¾ lengths behind Another Affair and Oneofakind travelling 7 ½ furlongs. Awesome Treasure led for most of the way before being run out of it in the closing stages. This importee will enjoy the reduction in distance and is sure to be there at the business end. Note first time Lasix.

11. TWILIGHT LADY: (3 b f by Twilight Time – Lady Alison) – Upset winning on November 7 who has no chance.

12. RUM WITH ME: (3 b c by Casual Trick – Zacapa) – Finished third last week down the straight course behind Weekend Jazz and Voytek. Rum With Me will have to improve a lot from that effort to have a say.